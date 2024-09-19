PCIAW® & UK Construction Week launch Workwear & PPE Live in May 2025 at Excel London

UK Construction Week will be launching Workwear & PPE Live by PCIAW® at London ExCel on 7-9th May 2025, offering a dedicated show for construction clothing, footwear, and accessories for the first time.

This strategic and exclusive partnership with the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW®) comes at a time of growth for UK Construction Week with the co-location of the Natural Stone & Hard Surfaces event announced earlier this year.

PCIAW® is the world’s only non-profit, member-driven trade association for the uniform, workwear and PPE supply chains – from the manufacturers to end-user buyers. The association connects the professional clothing industry to offer a collective voice across the value chain, facilitating collaborative education and support on shared market challenges.

Workwear & PPE Live 2025 will cover topics such as inclusive PPE design, female fit, development of sustainable materials and the latest regulations and legislation affecting workwear manufacturers and buyers. This inaugural event will feature seminar sessions and a catwalk show, showcasing solutions to the biggest issues in workwear procurement.

Workwear & PPE Live is part of UK Construction Week, the largest event for the built environment market and covers areas dedicated to infrastructure, industrialisation, digital construction, build, net zero and onsite on hire.

Sam Patel, UK Construction Week, Divisional Director, confirmed: “We are delighted to partner with PCIAW® to deliver the UK’s premier dedicated workwear and PPE exhibition. This event represents an opportunity not just for the construction sector and our existing visitor community but for any industry that buys and specifies workwear to see the latest developments in fabrics and designs from market leaders across the globe.”

Yvette Ashby, CEO & Founder of PCIAW®, commented: “This partnership with UK Construction Week and the launch of Workwear and PPE Live comes at a pivotal moment for the professional clothing industry as our association works to ensure that lifesaving equipment is made, purchased, and used responsibly. There is incoming legislation and social pressures for buyers to incorporate sustainability and responsible design in their workwear, and to meet these requirements it is essential to find trustworthy suppliers through an event such as this.

“In a recent study by Frost & Sullivan the global industrial workwear and PPE industry was valued at $100b, so with an industry as large and essential as ours it is high time the UK had a dedicated event to this key market.”

