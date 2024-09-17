PermaGroup strengthens commercial team with key appointments

LEADING provider of innovative product solutions PermaGroup has boosted its restructured commercial team with the appointment of five key team members.

John O’Connor, Adam Walker, Thom Brown and Craig Batton have all joined as technical specification managers, while Jamie Eliades has been appointed as area sales manager covering East Anglia.

The new appointments signal PermaGroup’s continued trajectory of growth and success following the appointment of group head of sales, Steve Greaves, earlier this year, and in under four years the commercial division of the business has grown extensively.

With more than 30 years in the industry John brings with him a wealth of roofing knowledge, including expertise in both flat and pitched roofing, while Adam has worked in the industry for the last ten years, building valuable relationships with a wide range of stakeholders including architects, building surveyors, local authorities and roofing contractors.

New area sales manager Jamie has hopes to manage a team of her own at PermaGroup and to pass on her 20 years’ worth of knowledge and experience, and is looking forward to immersing herself into learning more about EDPM products.

Having spent a large portion of his career working in interiors for large national brands, Thom has ambitions to grow PermaGroup at scale and to continue to develop his existing industry relationships, while Craig is keen to learn from his new colleagues to build on his ten years of roofing knowledge in both supply and installation.

Steve Greaves said: “Building our restructured commercial team has been a very rewarding process, and each of our new recruits brings something different to their role. It’s an exciting time of change for the business and it was the right time to expand on the foundations we had in the commercial division by solidifying our dedicated team in that area of the business. Commercial roofing is central to our overall growth and development, and our team is looking forward to working together to achieve strong results.

“Our company culture at PermaGroup is very important, and we’ve had fantastic feedback from the newer members already, which is extremely encouraging. We always want our people to feel valued, so to hear that our new team members are settling in well and are enjoying their work is all we can ask for.”

To find out more about PermaGroup, please visit: www.permagroup.co.uk

