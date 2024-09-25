Plans move forward for a new Extra Care scheme in Northumberland

Plans are taking shape for the development of a £30m, 83-bed Extra Care scheme in Morpeth town centre, a significant investment in the provision of much-needed specialist housing in the county.

Northern housing association Karbon Homes, is working in partnership with Northumberland County Council to bring forward the new affordable housing scheme, helping to address the shortage of accommodation with care for residents with differing levels of care and support needs.

Karbon has now exchanged contracts with Vistry North East, who will build the scheme. It will be developed alongside the third and final phase of homes at King Edwards Park – a joint venture (JV) project called Evolution Morpeth LLP which is regenerating the site of the former St George’s Hospital, in the town.

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “This is an exciting milestone for the delivery of this new Extra Care scheme in Morpeth, which will help fill the need locally for high quality, affordable housing that provides residents with the levels of care and support they need to continue living independently.”

“Alongside supporting the Council with the delivery of its Extra Care and supported housing strategy, the scheme will have community at its heart, with a bistro cafe open to the general public and multiple communal lounges and multi-use spaces for activities available to book.”

The new scheme will consist of a mix of one and two-bed apartments, 15 of which will be designed for people with dementia and two apartments suitable for bariatric care. Residents will have access to 24/7 care available on site – provided in partnership between Karbon and Northumberland County Council.

Northumberland County Councillor Wendy Pattison, Portfolio Holder for Caring for Adults, said: “Our aim is to improve access to affordable, high quality, and adaptable accommodation for varying levels of need.

“This includes developing accommodation that offers an integrated package which could consist of technology, disability-friendly design, and most importantly, care and support to enable people to continue to live as independently as possible in the community.

“This extra care development is a welcome contribution to our strategy for meeting the changing needs of our population.”

The JV partners, Vistry North East – which is part of Vistry Group – and Home Group, invited Karbon to become part of the project, after sharing the concept of including an Extra Care offer at the development with Northumberland County Council.

Vistry Group is the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes. Delivered through the Countryside Partnerships brand, the group is creating thousands of homes every year for the affordable and private marketplaces.

Andrew Rennie, Development Director, Vistry North East, said: “We are delighted to have exchanged contracts with Karbon Homes for the delivery of this Extra Care scheme – part of our wider delivery of new homes at King Edwards Park.

“We have extensive experience delivering projects of this nature across the region – including recent Premier Guarantee Quality Award winning schemes in Penshaw and Guisborough – and we look forward to starting work here, later in the year.”

The Extra Care scheme is to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency. Northumberland County Council is also funding a contribution to the capital costs.

The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with £165million in funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10% of which has been dedicated to the development of new homes for people requiring additional support needs.

