Prosper launches new Decarbonisation and Investment Installation Works framework

Housing providers and local authorities across the UK are set to benefit from a new procurement framework specialising in decarbonisation retrofit works.

The framework, launched by specialist procurement consultancy Prosper, is expected to generate up to £1 billion of construction opportunities. It provides an all-encompassing procurement solution for landlords, covering a range of Energy Efficient Retrofit works in accordance with PAS 2035 and traditional investment installation works.

The Decarbonisation and Investment Installation Works framework will further strengthen Prosper’s position in the market after successfully launching the first-to-market decarbonisation retrofit and investment work framework in August 2022, which has already unlocked more than £200 million worth of construction opportunities.

The new framework will provide landlords with an innovative and compliant ‘one-stop-shop’ solution route to delivery through appointed principal contractors. The solution will complement the works supported through the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) and ECO4 works, meaning contractors have to be compliant with PAS 2035 installer accreditation requirements and hold Trustmark certification.

The new framework coincides with SHDF Wave 3 applications and offers traditional investment works to deliver component schemes or whole house approaches to include typical cyclical investment works.

Typical works covered under the framework will include internal and external wall insulation, ground source and air source heat pumps, electric heating solutions, PV systems, ventilation systems, roofing works as well as traditional works such as the installation of new kitchens and bathrooms, replacement of windows and doors and solutions to tackle damp and mould.

The initial decarbonisation retrofit framework will run concurrently with the new framework and landlords will be able to utilise either framework. Contractors on the existing framework will be able to apply to join the new framework, but only the top 8 in each Lot will be awarded a place.

Rod Brasington, CEO of Prosper, said: “With the forthcoming rollout of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund wave three and landlords’ commitment to achieve Net Zero, this new framework will provide even greater funding and procurement opportunities for landlords and contractors across the UK.

“Following the successful implementation and delivery of our first decarbonisation retrofit framework and consultation with existing clients, this new major framework will not only create greater value by combining decarbonisation works together with cyclical investment works, it also provides efficiency in the delivery of programmes and minimises disruption for residents whilst major works are being undertaken within their homes.

“This framework is one that all contractors who deliver investment and/or renewable works should be keen to win a place on, and we anticipate there will be significant work placed through it.”

Rebecca Griggs, Head of Procurement at Prosper, said: “The Framework call-off will be either by further competition or by direct award, the scale of the framework means that the pricing exercise to complete as part of the tendering process is extensive, however, this should enable wider and more regular use of the direct award option. We are really excited about how this new framework is going to positively contribute towards the drive for decarbonisation of our homes across the country.”

The Decarbonisation and Investment Installation Works framework is now live. Tender return is 10:00 Friday 11 October 2024 and can be viewed via the tender advert on ProContract at – https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=1eedd272-6064-ef11-812e-005056b64545

For more information about the new framework or any of our other solutions, please email Prosper at info@prosper.uk.com or call on 0191 280 5665.

