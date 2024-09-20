Rendall & Rittner to manage iconic art deco block in Chelsea

Leading property management agent Rendall & Rittner has been appointed as the new managing agents and Maintenance Trustee of Nell Gwynn House in Chelsea. The development comprises 430 luxury apartments set behind an impressive 1930s façade, with many of the apartments available for short term let. Further expanding Rendall & Rittner’s remarkable London portfolio, management of Nell Gwynn House began on the 1st of April 2024.

Built in 1937, Nell Gwynn House has since been home to a variety of famous residents, from Diana Dors to Sir Bruce Forsyth. The building has also appeared in film and TV series such as Lucky Man and The Courier. Rendall & Rittner’s role includes supporting the onsite operation, as well as managing the building’s assets and finances. Following recent sympathetic enhancements, Rendall & Rittner will also work with the Board to implement further refurbishment and improvement projects over the coming years to ensure the preservation of the Art Deco architecture.

Richard Daver, Group CEO at Rendall & Rittner comments: “We are proud to have been appointed as the managing agent for Nell Gwynn House, a building renowned for its timeless luxury and magnificent architecture. Our experienced team is committed to delivering an exceptional service at Nell Gwynn House through our unique, client-centred approach to property management.”

Rendall & Rittner has proven itself as a market-leading managing agent with a strong reputation for service excellence. Formed in 1990, the award-winning company has continued to grow and today has a portfolio of over 80,000 homes nationwide ranging from smaller luxury developments to complex multi-phase estates.

