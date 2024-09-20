STARK UK appoints de Silva as Business Development Director

STARK Building Materials UK Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Edwin de Silva as STARK UK Business Development Director, effective Monday 23 September.

de Silva joins STARK UK from EDS Building Connections, having previously worked in a range of senior leadership roles across the building and construction sector.

He is an active champion for small and medium builders and women in construction, supporting organisations including the Regional Builder Hub, a partnership between the King’s Foundation and University of Estate Management, The Developers Club and R&B Developers Forum. Under the previous Conservative Government, Edwin was Secretariat for All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for SME Housebuilders.

Commenting on the news of his appointment, de Silva said “I’m delighted to be joining this incredible business at what is a very exciting period in my career. My new role will be focused on developing our approach to further accelerate the growth of the housebuilding sector, across STARK UK’s business brands. With the ‘Build Build Build’ mantra coming from Westminster, it could not be a better time to support housebuilders.”

