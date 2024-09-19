State-of-the-art leisure centre providing adult support services recognised with prestigious diversity accolade

Community-led Allander Leisure Centre in Bearsden near Glasgow has been honoured for promoting diversity and inclusion

Architect Holmes Miller scooped the top award at the 2024 Diversity Awards Scotland for addressing the needs of diverse community members

A new vibrant leisure centre in Bearsden near Glasgow has scooped the gold ‘Diversity in the Public Sector’ award at The Herald and GenAnalytics’ 2024 Diversity Awards Scotland, which honours innovative projects promoting diversity and inclusion in Scotland.

The architect behind the community centre’s design, Holmes Miller, has been recognised for exceeding public sector standards to fully address the needs of diverse community members.

The much admired £42.5m Allander Leisure Centre was designed by Holmes Miller in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council to replace the original Allander sports complex. Enhancing community wellbeing, the recreational hub offers a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool with spa facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, a gym and fitness areas, an eight-court games hall, two squash courts, a café, and a state-of-the-art sports dome featuring tennis courts and football pitches.

The centre also provides inclusive services for adults with learning disabilities and has been praised for its positive impact which extends across the local population, particularly benefiting individuals with learning disabilities.

Treatment rooms dedicated to dementia care, rebound therapy, sensory therapy, and physiotherapy have been incorporated into the facility, in addition to training kitchens and designated spaces to enjoy arts and crafts, music and dance.

The 2024 Diversity Awards Scotland ceremony took place at the Radisson Blu Glasgow, bringing industry leaders together to celebrate trailblazing facilities that are driving positive change across the country.

Ian Cooney, Project Director at Holmes Miller, said: “Designing spaces with diversity and inclusion at their core is essential for building positive relationships. Many outdated community facilities are no longer fit for purpose, and we’re proud to be part of the change, working closely with public authorities to provide better opportunities for those who need them most.

“By combining leisure and adult care services, Allander Leisure Centre ensures everyone has access to the high-quality amenities necessary for their health and wellbeing. We’re thrilled that this standout project has been recognised for truly impacting local lives, and we look forward to its continued success in the years ahead.”

David Kelly, Allander Operations Manager, East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture, said: “In this time of austerity, the design of health and wellbeing facilities needs to continue to adapt and evolve to ensure local authorities can provide good value for their communities. We’ve combined two tired and energy hungry existing facilities and created an efficient and sustainable integrated community hub that serves everyone in the area.

“The new Allander delivers flexible facilities that will give local people an exceptional quality of experience, both now and in the future.”

Joanne Hemmings, Associate at Holmes Miller, said: “Winning the Diversity Awards Scotland is an incredible honour. Our team has poured their passion into creating a vibrant leisure facility where everyone feels welcome. This project showcases how thoughtful architectural design can strengthen community spirit and provide a space for all to enjoy.”

