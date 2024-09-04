The GPA achieves important environmental accreditation

The Government Property Agency (GPA) has achieved a key milestone in its approach to environmental preservation and enhancement.

Following an external audit, the agency’s Environmental Management System (EMS) has been accredited to the international standard for EMS ISO14001.

This is used by organisations around the world to demonstrate a systematic approach to continual improvement. The standard requires an organisation to demonstrate it understands its environmental impacts, its stakeholders’ needs and an organisation-wide approach to managing environmental performance.

Mel Weaver, Sustainability Manager of the GPA’s Workplace Services team and chair of the EMS Working Group, said:

“We are really pleased and proud as a team that we’ve achieved ISO14001. This is proof of our continued commitment to consider sustainability across the GPA’s activities and will provide extra assurance to our clients.”

As the strategic leader of sustainability across the government’s office portfolio, the GPA is committed to reducing environmental impact across the entire estate it manages through introducing a range of innovative programmes and best-practice.

The agency has achieved significant results, saving 3,646 tonnes of carbon dioxide (tCO 2 e) since 2021, and is targeting even more as its sustainability programmes mature.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals