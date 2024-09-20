Which type of industrial door is best for your workplace?

When it comes to the type of doors that are used in an industrial setting, the one thing that you will notice is that they are very different to those that you might see in a commercial or even a domestic setting. These are doors that are typically much stronger and larger. This is because they are a necessary part of the protection that you need when it comes to keeping the contents of a warehouse full of goods and components safe. This type of door is also designed to be opened and closed quickly and efficiently. That way, it can facilitate the movement of staff and goods.

There are many different types of industrial door that you can choose from for your workplace. However, this can make it quite hard to find the right ones. Let’s take a look at the main types of industrial doors and their characteristics.

The benefits of an industrial door

Made from high quality materials such as steel and aluminium, industrial doors are designed to offer extra protection and security to your business. They are easy to clean and maintain. This reduces the workload of your staff. They are also useful when it comes to regulating the environment within your workplace, protecting against insects and dust and also helping to maintain temperature levels. For this reason, they are also quick to open and close. The latter also makes it more efficient for both people and vehicles to enter and exit your premises.

Types of industrial doors

When choosing your industrial door you need to take into account the placement of the doors, the size of the door you need, the operating mechanism you would prefer and how the door will open.

· Industrial roller doors – With a thick metal construction this type of door offers great security and also protects against inclement weather, and the intrusion of pests and dust. They are a popular choice for a range of businesses. Plus, because they slide upwards rather than outwards, they are a good option for those premises where space is limited. They come with both automatic and manual capabilities.

· High speed doors – If you want to save both time and space then this type of door is invaluable. They are, as the name suggests, much faster to operate than other types of doors. This is useful in areas of high traffic, where they can help save money on energy bills by keeping your temperatures regulated.

· Industrial sectional doors – This type of door opens upwards rather than outwards which means they are a practical choice for areas with limited space. Plus, because they slide completely up to the ceiling they are very much out of the way. They can have solid slats or feature some see-through panels depending on your requirements. As a large and heavy style of door they offer good insulation and a barrier against pests and dust.

· Fire sliding doors – Workplace fire safety is of huge importance, and this means ensuring that you have fire evacuation routes, clear signage and measures in place that can help to slow the spread of fire. Fire doors will help you with the latter. Their robust construction and tight seals help to hold smoke and flames back, allowing employees to get to safety in the event of a fire. It is important to ensure that any fire sliding doors you purchase comply with all of the government regulations.

When it comes to purchasing industrial doors for your workplace it is essential to look for a company with a good reputation. They will not only offer good quality industrial doors that have been tried and tested but will also help you to select the best options for your workspace.