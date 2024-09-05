Winvic First UK Contractor to Use Innovative Technology that Operates Tower Cranes from the Ground

Winvic Construction Ltd is again leading the industry with another UK first; the main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects is the first to use Skyline Cockpit – a pioneering technology that operates tower cranes from a ground control system.

Crane operator in front of the Skyline Cockpit ground command centre’s panoramic screens at Winvic project Crown Place Birmingham

Winvic’s commitment to health, safety and wellbeing were the drivers for the selection of the new technology, but daily and weekly analytics reports available through the Skyline Cockpit cloud portal also allow for efficiencies to be analysed.

A 12-week trial period of Skyline Cockpit has concluded at Crown Place Birmingham, a city centre a Purpose Build Student Accommodation (PBSA) scheme; it’s resounding success now means Winvic will continue to use the remote operation technology for the remainder of the project. Handover of the scheme to client Crown Student Living is scheduled for December 2025.

Inside the ground command centre, which also contains a kitchenette and welfare facilities

Crown Place Birmingham, containing 814 student beds, is Winvic’s tallest project to date and will tower to nine, 12 and 33 storeys when complete. A 14-tonne capacity Potain MR225 crane is being utilised to facilitate several works packages; constructing the hybrid precast and insitu concrete frame, facilitating the installation of the unitised curtain walled façade, and vertically distributing internal fit out materials, such as prefabricated bathroom pods.

Currently the crane reaches to 77 metres, but it will be climbed throughout construction to a maximum height of 102 metres. Progress of the project can be viewed on Winvic Live.

Skyline Cockpit negates the need for a crane operator to climb up and down the mast section, to the tower crane cab and instead they control the crane from a specialist ground command centre located in a cabin on a lower floor or ground level. The cabin contains a large panoramic screen measuring 2.1 by 1.2 metres, which shows simultaneous views from the seven cameras placed on the crane. The Skyline Cockpit algorithms combine the output from the cameras to create a panoramic view of the site. They also use augmented reality (AR) to display the load line, expected landing spot, as well as real-time indicators including wind speed, slew, lifting, hoist, jib, and radius data.

Skyline Cockpit crane operations at Winvic project, Crown Place Birmingham

The benefit of the technology on compact, high-rise projects like Crown Place Birmingham is improved all round visibility; the cameras eliminate blind spots and restricted views created by the building and the close proximity of the lifts to the crane’s mast. They also provide up to 40% zoom resolution, allowing the crane operator to see areas that would typically be out of their line of sight. While safety and efficiency are the most obvious benefits, the physical working conditions for the crane operator are much improved; the cabin comprises kitchenette and welfare facilities. It is predicted that such digital machinery will inspire the next generation to consider tower crane operation as a cutting edge, technological profession.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s Managing Director of Multi-room, said: “Winvic is known for embracing innovative technologies, materials and methods of construction and we’re pleased to be the first contractor in the UK to utilise ground control tower crane technology. It is transformational for the safety and wellbeing of crane operators and an important step for the industry.

“During our 12-week trial period, in collaboration with Skyline Cockpit and Radius Group, we analysed the data and assessed the benefits and we’re delighted to announce that we will continue to use this game-changing technology at the 33-storey Crown Place Birmingham for the remainder of the project’s construction.”

Alan Pulver of Crown Student Living said: “Winvic are doing an amazing job for us at our latest PBSA to be known as Crown Place, Birmingham. Winvic are forward thinking, and it is no surprise that they are using Skyline Cockpit which certainly sounds like a winner. The ground control system for operating tower cranes will be a great advance to the construction industry, and we are proud to be associated both with Winvic and Skyline Cockpit in this groundbreaking venture.”

