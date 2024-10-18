£300m Micro-Modular Nuclear Plant Project Announced for South Wales

Last Energy, a US-based energy start-up, has announced ambitious plans to develop a £300 million micro-modular nuclear power plant scheme in South Wales. The project aims to deliver four innovative 20 MWe micro-modular nuclear units, generating a total of 80 MWe – enough to power approximately 244,000 homes annually.

The plants will be built in Bridgend County, on the former Llynfi Power Station site, with completion of the first unit expected by 2027, pending regulatory approvals. Last Energy’s cutting-edge technology promises a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels, marking a key step in the UK’s push for sustainable energy solutions.

Boost for the Local Economy and Clean Energy Goals

This project is not only a major development in the UK’s energy landscape but also a significant investment in the local economy. Around 100 full-time jobs will be created for the Bridgend community, with at least 10% of procurement sourced from local suppliers, injecting £30 million into the region.

The micro-modular plants, known as PWR-20, are designed with advanced modular technology, allowing components to be pre-fabricated, transported, and assembled on-site in just 24 months – similar to assembling a “LEGO kit.” This approach ensures faster construction and lower costs, with the entire project funded privately, without public investment.

A Strategic Step for UK Energy Security and Decarbonisation

This initiative aligns with both UK and Welsh Government goals. By providing clean, reliable power to local manufacturers, it supports industrial decarbonisation and contributes to the Welsh Government’s 2030 net-zero targets. It also bolsters the UK government’s long-term strategy to expand nuclear capacity, enhancing energy security.

With Last Energy’s investment, South Wales is set to play a pivotal role in the UK’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals