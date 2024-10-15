Bankfoot APAM appoints Projects Director to drive key schemes

Bankfoot APAM, the specialist UK Development Manager, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sam Crusz as Project Director, bringing with her over 15 years of experience in the construction and property industry. With a background in Civil Engineering and Project Management, Sam has worked both in consultancy and client-side roles, successfully delivering development projects across multiple regions including the UK, New Zealand and the US.

Sam has spent the last eight years based in London, where she has taken on senior roles such as Development Manager at Old Park Lane Management, and previously, Director at Gardiner & Theobald. Her portfolio includes large-scale residential developments, hotel and office schemes, with notable projects such as the regeneration of Elephant & Castle and major masterplan developments in New Zealand.

In her new role at Bankfoot APAM, Sam will oversee the delivery of several key development schemes, including the prominent transformation of Salford’s Soapworks which is set to deliver 143,000 sq. ft. of office space and 450 new homes. She will leverage her expertise to provide strategic oversight, ensuring the smooth delivery of these developments while contributing to the growth and success of the business.

On joining Bankfoot APAM, Sam expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m excited to join the growing team at such an exciting time of expansion. I look forward to working closely with Chris, Andy and the team to successfully deliver the diverse range of projects. My goal is to use my skills, knowledge, and experience to positively contribute to project success, value creation, and overall business growth.”

Chris Moore, Managing Director of Bankfoot APAM, commented: “We are hugely excited about Sam’s arrival, which is a milestone moment for the business. Sam’s leadership, knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to the team as we drive our next phase of growth and deliver the significant pipeline of development projects and we look forward to the positive impact she will bring to Bankfoot APAM’s continued success.”

Sam’s appointment reflects Bankfoot APAM’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and delivering high-quality projects across the portfolio.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals