British Library installs innovative solar tech to decarbonise heat – penning a brighter, greener future

Iconic British institution boasts the largest solar heat installation in the United Kingdom spanning 712.5m 2

Technology partner is Naked Energy – the British business leading global innovation in solar heat and solar PVT technology

Naked Energy’s technology will help the British Library, the national library of the UK, to reduce its carbon impact

The British Library and CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) have commissioned Naked Energy to deliver the UK’s largest solar heat project to accelerate the public building’s transition to renewable energy.

The installation comprises 950 solar collectors across 712.5 m2 of the library’s roof space. It is expected to reduce the building’s CO 2 emissions by 55 tonnes and generate 216 MWh of energy annually – the equivalent of powering and heating a community centre or swimming pool for a year.

Naked Energy’s solar heat and electricity Virtu product range is the world’s highest energy density solar technology. The Virtu product range converts the sun’s energy into heat and electricity from the same collector.

Naked Energy’s Virtu product range saves up to four times the amount of carbon as standard solar PV panels and are a key advance in decarbonising heat in sectors from manufacturing to hotels and leisure centres.

The technology will supply sanitary hot water and space heating for the British Library, benefitting staff and visitors alike.

Also, in a rare application of solar technology, the collectors will also be used to help to maintain the precise temperature and humidity conditions needed to preserve the national collection cared for by the British Library.

The British Library is custodian of over 170 million items, ranging from newspapers and maps to sound recordings and patents, and is a living collection that gets bigger every day.

During the planning phase of the installation, Virtu solar technology secured planning permission on the Grade I-listed building, as its unique low-profile design does not disrupt the Library’s architecture and remains invisible from street level.

The British design and engineering business recently received investment from E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Barclays in the first close of its Series B capital raise, totalling £17m.

The funding builds momentum for Naked Energy as they begin to accelerate the international rollout of their innovative solar heat technology in the face of rising global demand for renewable heat.

Christophe Williams, Founder and CEO of Naked Energy said, “It’s an honour to partner with such an iconic British institution and be a part of their journey to meet their net zero goals.

“The urgent need to decarbonise heat has long been under-recognised in the discussions over the UK’s move toward net zero. We hope that this project can serve as a catalyst to inspire others in the public sector to join the energy transition and move away from fossil fuels once and for all.

“This project has been an immense undertaking and is an exciting step forward for the solar thermal industry in the UK.”

Patrick Dixon, Director of Estates and Construction at the British Library, said, “The British Library is delighted to have benefitted from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

“We have received two grants under the scheme, one of which provided the funds for our supply partners CBRE to work with Naked Energy to design and install this innovative technology on our Grade I Listed building in London.

“This project is part of the Library’s commitment to environmental action and we are pleased to have formally launched our new Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy during Green Libraries Week.

“The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and delivered by Salix Finance. It provides capital funding to public sector bodies to fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures.”

Jon Benford, Managing Director at CBRE GWS, added,“We’re incredibly excited to be delivering the largest solar heat installation project in the UK for our client, the British Library, and supporting such an iconic British institution on their net zero journey. “Working towards net zero emissions in a Grade 1 listed English Heritage building comes with its own unique challenges, and we’re proud of the role this project will play in both preserving the past and protecting the future.”

