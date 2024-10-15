CBRE Southampton bolsters building consultancy team

CBRE Southampton has strengthened its regional building consultancy team, expanding its expertise and enhancing its service.

James Widdowson, Senior Director, leads the team, working with clients across the corporate and real estate sectors and providing expertise in dilapidations, office repositioning, project management and project monitoring. James has been at CBRE for 15 years, 12 of which were leading the Building Consultancy team in Bristol.

George Miller joins CBRE as an Associate Director, bringing expertise in dilapidations and technical due diligence surveys and Lauren Smith has joined the team as a Graduate Building Surveyor after completing her degree at the University of Portsmouth. Kritika Gambhir is providing the team with vital admin and finance support.

James Widdowson said: “As someone who grew up on the South Coast, I am delighted to lead the talented team, which has a diverse range of experience. We are looking forward to capitalising on the opportunities in the region and continuing to provide our specialist expertise to our clients across the region.”

