Central Co-op awarded Most Sustainable Retailer Initiative

Central Co-op is thrilled to announce that it has taken home the title for Most Sustainable Retailer Initiative of the Year at the Retail Industry Awards 2024. This award, presented at one of retail’s most esteemed events, recognises Central Co-op’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability.

The Most Sustainable Retailer Initiative of the Year award recognises exceptional efforts in advancing environmental practices and celebrates Central Co-op’s groundbreaking work on its journey to becoming green-energy self-sufficient.

The installation of solar panels across Central Co-op’s 182 retail and funeral locations plays a vital role in the retailer’s purpose: creating a sustainable Society for all. This initiative’s primary objectives are to enhance green energy self-sufficiency, reduce carbon emissions and create long-term cost-saving opportunities that can be reinvested in other sustainability measures and community projects. It is designed to reduce reliance on traditional, fossil fuel-based electricity by generating solar power on-site, addressing the dual challenges of the climate crisis and rising energy costs.

In terms of environmental impact, the initiative has been significant. By generating 2,023,397 kWh of solar energy in 2023 alone, Central Co-op achieved 4% of its total energy consumption from renewable sources, reducing carbon emissions by 487,806 tonnes. This reduction is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting approximately 22,479 trees annually.

As well as the award win, Central Co-op was also named as finalists in the Best Use of Technology category, for its electronic shelf edge label rollout; Store Manager of the Year, for Sundeep Stewart’s achievements at Central Co-op’s Kibworth Beauchamp store; as well as the prestigious Convenience Retailer of the Year.

The Retail Industry Awards brings together the industry’s greatest to celebrate and reward the organisations, teams and individuals contributing to the advancement of retail. The award was judged by a distinguished panel of retailers, ex-retailers, industry experts, analysts and sector leaders. Their industry knowledge and keen scrutiny of all submissions make this award particularly meaningful, highlighting the real impact of our efforts on sustainability in the retail sector.

For more information on Central Co-op’s initiatives, visit centralcoop.co.uk or find out more on socials. Details on becoming a Member can be found on membership.centralengland.coop/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals