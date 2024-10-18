CIBSE President Fiona Cousins appointed Honorary Fellow of Trinity Hall, Cambridge

CIBSE is proud to announce that our President, Fiona Cousins, has been appointed as an Honorary Fellow of Trinity Hall, Cambridge. This prestigious recognition reflects Fiona’s exceptional contributions to the engineering sector and her commitment to the advancement of the built environment.

Fiona’s remarkable journey began at Trinity Hall, where she graduated in 1989 with a degree in Engineering Science. Since then, she has forged a distinguished career in engineering, currently serving as the Arup Americas Region Chair and as a member of the Arup Group Board. Her impressive portfolio includes high-profile projects such as the US Embassy in London, Fulton Street Station in New York and the Frick Chemistry Building at Princeton University, showcasing her expertise and leadership in the field.

Fiona expressed her delight at receiving this honour, stating, “I am delighted to have been made an Honorary Fellow. I loved my time at College – studying, growing, and becoming myself – and have enjoyed alumni events too. It’s a great pleasure to be renewing the connection and I look forward to engaging more.”

As CIBSE’s President for 2024-2025, Fiona continues to inspire the next generation of engineers and exemplifies the dedication and passion of our members globally. Her recognition as an Honorary Fellow not only highlights her personal accomplishments but also underscores the collective efforts of CIBSE members in advancing the engineering community.

CIBSE celebrates Fiona’s achievements and looks forward to her continued contributions to the profession and the next generation of engineers.

