Considerate Constructors Choose Veriforce CHAS as Site Inspection Delivery Partner

Considerate Constructors Scheme, the independent champion for change in construction, has partnered with compliance and risk management leader Veriforce CHAS to broaden its inspection monitoring services across the UK.
As public and government scrutiny on build quality intensifies, the collaboration marks a major step forward in both organisations’ missions to raise standards in the construction industry.
The Considerate Constructors monitoring service assesses members’ adherence to the
Code of Considerate Practice, helping identify opportunities for improvement. This service, conducted by Considerate Constructors’ expert Monitors, is now strengthened by the
partnership with Veriforce CHAS.
Benefits of the partnership include:
- Increased scalability: Combining CCS’s industry expert Monitors with CHAS’s extensive reach to meet growing demand
- Consistent quality assurance: CHAS’s established, rigorous standards ensure uniformity across services
- Improved efficiency: Clients can now access CHAS services simultaneously including Safety Schemes in Procurement (SSIP), Common Assessment Standard (CAS) Audits and ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001 Audits.
Amit Oberoi, Executive Chairman for Considerate Constructors, said:
“Veriforce CHAS leverages its business expertise and investments in technology to
consistently deliver high quality services across the UK’s built environment. Our partnership enables us to streamline our operations, scale faster and more impactfully and enhance overall efficiency for contractors and developer partners.”
Alex Minett, Head of Products & Markets for Veriforce CHAS, added:
“Partnering with CCS reinforces Veriforce CHAS’s dedication to making the UK construction sector safer, higher quality and more successful. We’re excited to collaborate and broaden our impact.”
