Construction workers need access to mental health support “now more than ever before”

A national construction charity is marking this year’s World Mental Health Day by renewing its efforts to signpost tradespeople and construction workers to places where they can get support for their mental health. This is made all the more important in the wake of the devastating collapse of major construction company.

The call by the organisers of the Big Brew comes as shockwaves continue to affect the construction industry. Not only has the 2,200-strong workforce made redundant but there has also been a huge knock-on effect throughout the supply chain – with material suppliers and subcontractors being left high and dry.

Speaking ahead of the start of the fourth annual Big Brew – a campaign organised by Band of Builders (BoB) – CEO Gavin Crane believes there needs to be greater visibility and accessibility of mental health services and support “now more than ever before” for construction workers and tradespeople.

“The Big Brew campaign was conceived to shine a light on the mental health crisis in the construction industry, and to do this it’s timed to coincide with World Mental Health Day each year,” said Gavin.

“Construction is a challenging industry at the best of times, but recent events have escalated the mental health crisis to unprecedented levels and providing mental health and support scaffolding for everyone who works in it is needed now more than ever before – as the suicide rate in our industry is estimated to be as high as two people every day.

“Research from our Media partner On the Tools has found that 93% of UK tradespeople have experienced mental ill health in some way. The findings also showed that tradespeople are 26% more likely than workers in other industries to experience these challenges and that less than a third (32%) of employed UK tradespeople who have struggled with mental health problems have access to free counselling or helplines from their employers.”

Gavin added: “We feel that one way that we can make a positive difference is through the Big Brew – which encourages construction industry workers and tradespeople to come together over a cuppa to support one another and remove the taboo around mental health in the sector.

“Inspired by the Macmillan Coffee Morning, the Big Brew offers a simple, familiar way for workers to come together, support each other, and break down the stigma surrounding mental health in the construction industry.”

This year’s campaign is shaping up to be the best yet – especially in the builders’ merchant sector, where SIG Roofing and Jewson between them will be hosting Big Brews at more than 170 of their branches right across the UK.

And for the second year, a Big Brew will be held by Jewson in conjunction with On the Tools, who will livestream a panel discussion from Jewson Castleford about how to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, with representatives from Jewson, JPS and BoB. The stream will be available on the Jewson Facebook page.

The Big Brew campaign has been able to fund a wellbeing service, which supports members of the UK construction sector by providing a free 24-hour counselling service offering support and guidance from a trained counsellor. This can be accessed from https://bandofbuilders.org/pages/wellbeing-support.

It’s also funded a 24 hours a day text service (text BOB to 85258) that can be accessed at any time to get help or support.

And recently, NHS England teamed up with BoB to promote NHS Talking Therapies.

Gavin summed up this year’s Big Brew by praising the commitment of all those who will be hosting events throughout the month.

“It’s amazing to see the Big Brew go from strength to strength, with more events being hosted each year,” he said. “And given all that’s gone on recently, the Big Brew is well timed. But it’s important to note that Big Brews can be held at any time of year. For example, our Landscaping Partner Talasey always hosts an event around Blue Monday in January, as it’s supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

“As the mental health crisis in construction continues to deepen, now is the time for everyone in the industry—whether you’re a worker, employer, or supporter—to take action. Hosting or attending a Big Brew is a simple but powerful way to make a difference. By coming together over a cuppa, we can break the silence around mental health and offer vital support to those who need it. Get involved today, and let’s work together to ensure that no one in our industry faces these challenges alone.”

To get hold of a Big Brew kit, go to https://bandofbuilders.org/pages/the-big-brew

