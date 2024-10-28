EDAROTH starts work on Raven Housing Trust affordable housing scheme

Affordable and social housing developer EDAROTH (a wholly owned subsidiary of AtkinsRéalis) has begun work on a multiple-site scheme in Surrey to deliver sustainable affordable homes in partnership with a housing association.

Social housing provider Raven Housing Trust is now working with EDAROTH (Everyone Deserves a Roof Over Their Head) to develop the new houses, using offsite manufacturing methods to create low energy-use, net zero homes while providing additive capacity for the housing market.

The homes will be the first to be delivered by EDAROTH for a housing association and will be built across four development sites in Epsom and Reigate & Banstead Borough Council areas, repurposing disused garage sites belonging to Raven.

The initial development will provide 12 much-needed homes in well-located areas of the town, with the majority of building parts being manufactured at a UK factory, transported and assembled onsite, reducing the carbon impact of the process.

By using this approach the homes will be delivered more quickly compared to traditional methods of construction, with reduced disruption to residents living near the development sites. The homes will also be built to EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) A+, the highest efficiency rating possible to keep energy usage and carbon emissions low.

Mark Powell, Managing Director of EDAROTH, said: “This is a progressive development to build much-needed affordable housing for residents within communities, delivering high quality, net zero housing stock in the most efficient way.

“EDAROTH was established with the guiding principle to create sustainable, low carbon and affordable housing, and we’re pleased that work is underway in what we hope will be a programme of development working with Raven Housing Trust, a truly collaborative partner which shares our vision for developing communities.”

Stephen Clements, Assistant Development Director for Raven Housing Trust, said: “Our priority is to provide high quality, sustainable, affordable homes for our residents, and so it’s a great moment to see work beginning on these sites.

“This scheme will transform these sites and provide much greater value to communities as new homes which are in such high demand both here and across the county.”

The scheme in Surrey is the first in a number of new contracts due to go live for EDAROTH, which is bringing a fresh approach to the housing market by utilising brownfield and former industrial land to release genuine social and economic value back into communities.

This in turn supports housing associations in their goals to provide affordable, energy-efficient homes in areas of acute shortage, as well as meeting net zero targets.

