Edward Architects named as best residential consultancy practice

The sustainable, regeneration and innovative residential work in Yorkshire of a Leeds-based architects practice has been recognised in this year’s Residential Property Awards run by the Yorkshire Children’s Charity. Edward Architects has been named as the Best Residential Consultancy Practice in the award scheme which celebrates excellence across the region’s residential property sector.

The architects firm, which rebranded and relocated to Marshall’s Mill last year to accommodate continued business growth, successfully demonstrated delivery excellence and first rate services for its clients in the residential category.

Highlight projects in the region included Massey Fold in Spofforth for Yorkshire Housing where the firm was lead consultant in securing planning consent for a 72-home scheme in the village, which is set in a Conservation Area.

An innovative, carbon efficient 216-home development on Edge Lane in Openshaw for Your Housing also demonstrated the practice’s commitment to sustainable design and community-focused housing solutions. This scheme also saw the firm collaborate with the University of Liverpool to develop four identical houses with differing specifications, monitored over a year to assess cost, comfort, usability and energy efficiency for future applications.

Another key sustainable scheme included a masterplan for the regeneration of the former 73-acre Maltby colliery site in Rotherham for Hargreaves Land, which subsequently led to the firm’s role evolving to deliver the employment units and the outline application for a 200-unit residential housing scheme.

The firm’s work in helping to drive forward the ambitious community scheme to transform Holbeck’s iconic viaduct in Leeds into a vibrant green space for the public to enjoy was also lauded, as well as it’s specialism in improving the lives of clients, families and carers through its accessible design work.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity was established in 2022 and has already made a huge impact in the region, helping more than 20,650 disadvantaged children in Yorkshire. The Residential Property Awards put the spotlight on the region’s property talent whilst simultaneously raising vital funds to support the valuable work of the charity.

Graham Edward, MD, Edward Architects said;

“We are very proud to win this award and it is testament to the hard work of our entire team. As a business we have seen a 10% growth in turnover despite challenging market conditions and rising costs, so picking up this accolade is a great end to the year as both the housing sector and the modular market are key drivers in this growth and remain active.”

