Fife College Modern Apprentices shine at Earlseat Wind Farm

Fife College Modern Apprentices were given a starring role recently (Friday 30 September) to highlight the College’s Earlseat Wind Farm Scholarship.

The Scholarship received £82k this year from Earlseat owners, The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), to support companies to take on and train Modern Apprentices (MAs). In practice, funds are given to employers to subsidise wages, making it easier for them to employ Fife College Apprentices.

This innovative partnership between Fife College and Earlseat Wind Farm complements the existing work the College does to deliver one of the largest MA college contracts in Scotland.

This example of private and public sector partnership benefits local people, local businesses and the local and national economy.

Speaking at the site, days after the Prime Minister announced the new publicly funded clean energy company, GB Energy, was to be based in Scotland, Fife College Principal Jim Metcalfe said:

“It’s so inspiring to see Fife College Modern Apprentices in action at Earlseat Wind Farm.

“The College is dedicated to the skills needed for the future workforce to make the transition to clean energy. We are proud to be helping shape a cleaner, greener future for our economy – and ensuring well-paid, sustainable work for Fife’s communities.

“This month, as the third-largest engineering modern apprenticeship provider in the country, we welcomed a record intake of 350 first-year modern apprentices.

Working with a large number of employers, including wind farm operators RES at Earlseat, we can provide more opportunities than ever before for these talented apprentices to earn while they learn.”

After touring the site and meeting with the Modern Apprentices, Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker said:

“It is brilliant for Fife that such an innovative partnership has been developed between Fife College, TRIG and RES, providing opportunities for apprenticeships with local renewables firms. This is a fantastic way to secure community benefit from renewable energy generation in our area, investing in the skilled workforce we need to grow the renewables sector in Fife.

“This collaboration between RES and Fife College provides an excellent model for collaborations to boost skills and innovation, and as GB Energy is established in Scotland I hope this will lead to more partnerships to boost renewables in Fife in the future.”

Callum Whiteford, Head of Corporate Affairs at RES, who operate Earlseat Wind Farm on behalf of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), said:

“This excellent training programme, funded by TRIG, has enabled our long-term partnership with Fife College to become a prime example of how the renewables industry can bring wider benefits to the local economy by supporting future careers, and how this can play an integral part in the wider transition to renewables. It is so rewarding to see the programme grow as apprentices are given the opportunity to thrive in such a variety of environments and we look forward to welcoming future intakes here on site at Earlseat.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals