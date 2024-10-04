FSi Promat launches updated HPE sealant to support healthier work environment

In October, FSi Promat will launch a reformulated PyroPro HPE sealant to support healthier working practices in the construction industry.

As part of a company-wide initiative to reduce chemicals that could pose a risk to health, FSi Promat has modified the formula of its PyroPro HPE fire stopping sealant to help protect contractors and installers – critically, whilst maintaining its fire performance so the new formula can be used in the same applications as before.

A key product in the FSi Promat range of fire stopping solutions, PyroPro HPE is a high performing sealant that is used to reinstate fire resistance for service penetrations and is approved for use around CPVC pipes (as typically used in sprinkler systems), plastic pipes, cables and non-combustible insulated pipes.

In the reformulated sealant, FSi Promat has successfully removed a raw material, which had recently been re-classified as potentially carcinogenic, whilst retaining the same level of fire performance which has been verified in third-party testing; so all of its existing certification remains unchanged.

As a high-pressure expansion sealant, PyroPro HPE is an intumescent sealant that can expand up to 20 times and is used to reinstate fire resistant compartments where breaches have been made to allow for service penetrations, such as pipework and cables.

Packaged in cartridges made from up to 50 percent recycled plastic, and also in foil packs, the move to reformulate the sealant is in line with FSi Promat’s commitment to make changes where possible that make their products less impactful on the environment and support improved standards in health and safety.

FSi Marketing Manager Emma Taylor said: “FSi Promat prides itself on creating fire stopping solutions that are proven to perform, and wherever possible, we also want to make products that are safe for the people using them.

“FSi Promat’s PyroPro HPE sealant is an important product in the marketplace as it is approved for use with CPVC, and in particular, sprinkler systems, making it a critical part of a fire protection system.

“The sustainability challenge in our industry lies in making changes to established solutions such as this, whilst ensuring they still offer the performance needed to protect people and property. Changes to fire stopping formulations require extensive research and testing to ensure the product continues to perform at the highest standard.

“Updating the HPE formula to remove chemicals that could cause a risk to health is a step forward and demonstrates FSi Promat’s commitment to making changes for the better, both in terms of creating a healthy working environment – and a more sustainable future.”

FSi Promat is a leading manufacturer of passive fire protection products in the UK. Through a specialist research laboratory and testing facility at its headquarters in Measham, Leicestershire, FSi Promat continually develops high quality, innovative products to protect buildings across the world.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals