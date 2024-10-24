Isover becomes the first insulation manufacturer in the UK to switch to reusable pallets

Isover has become the first insulation manufacturer in the UK to partner with circular economy pallet supplier, The Pallet LOOP, and switch to reusable pallets in a bid to significantly reduce pallet waste.

Isover’s partnership with The Pallet LOOP follows the successful launch earlier this year with British Gypsum, who became the first building materials manufacturer to move to the circular pallet reuse scheme. Both British Gypsum and Isover sit under the umbrella of Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions.

The move further supports Isover’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon by 2050, forming part of their wider sustainability roadmap which aims to minimise waste, re-use materials and tackle emissions to reduce environmental impact at every stage of build.

Isover will roll out The Pallet LOOP scheme from December when the instantly identifiable, green-coloured LOOP pallets will go into circulation for insulation products manufactured in the UK.

Dean O’Sullivan, Managing Director at Isover, part of Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions, said: “As a product manufacturer, our aim is to lead the way on pallet sustainability. Pallets left behind after products have been removed is problematic both from an environmental and financial perspective. By extending our partnership with The Pallet LOOP to now include our Isover product range, we hope that this is a further catalyst for change within the industry.

“The scheme is very straight-forward to sign up to. As the ultimate recipients of pallets, our merchant, distributor, principal contractors, and housebuilder customers will be able to stack them up and send them back to The Pallet LOOP via an efficient collection service that operates nationwide. There will also be a PayBack of up to £4 available for every green coloured pallet put back in the LOOP.

“We now hope other manufacturers, as well as our customers, will follow our lead and make a change in how we view single use pallets and the impact that reusable pallets can have on reducing waste.”

Paul Lewis, CEO and Founder of The Pallet LOOP, part of BSW Group said: “We are delighted that Isover has also now chosen to partner with us to promote a culture of pallet reuse. We’ve had a great response to our circular economy pallets entering the supply chain through British Gypsum, with hundreds of thousands of green-coloured pallets already out in the market. We already have around 6,000 collection locations set up, with an increasing number of companies signing up to return pallets every week.

“Isover’s decision to move to The Pallet LOOP, will boost the number of pallets entering the market even further. In turn that will create even more opportunities for the construction industry to maximise the environmental and financial benefits of our model – which is better for business and the planet.”

For further information, or to register, visit The Pallet LOOP website at: www.thepalletloop.com or, email setmeup@thepalletloop.com.

