IT provider nominated for two prestigious building awards

OryxAlign’s leadership in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure recognised with two Building Innovation Awards shortlistings
OryxAlign, a leading managed service provider (MSP) in the IT and cybersecurity sectors, has been shortlisted for two categories at the Building Innovation Awards 2024. The company has been nominated for the Resilient Infrastructure Innovation or Project of the Year and Best Technology Partner categories. The awards ceremony will take place at the Hilton Deansgate in Manchester on October 17, 2024.
The Building Innovation Awards celebrate forward-thinking organisations that embrace emerging technologies and digital transformation to advance the UK’s construction sector. Entrants are judged based on their ability to enhance productivity, sustainability and safety within the built environment.
OryxAlign’s nomination in the Resilient Infrastructure Innovation or Project of the Year category recognises its work on the Critical Infrastructure Cyber Acceleration and Maturity Project for a leading commercial real-estate company, which bolstered the cybersecurity defences of over 30 high-value properties across the UK.
The project demonstrated cutting-edge use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time data analytics to anticipate and neutralise cyber threats proactively. The infrastructure was aligned with both ISO 27001 and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity frameworks, providing resilience for the client’s critical systems and devices.
In addition, OryxAlign is competing in the Best Technology Partner category for its consistent commitment to client success, delivering round-the-clock IT support, secure network design and a proactive approach to digital resilience. The company’s managed IT services ensure operational efficiency for key building systems such as CCTV, access control and power management, proving instrumental in safeguarding critical infrastructure across a variety of sectors.
“As cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated, it’s critical for businesses to adopt resilient, forward-thinking technologies,” said Peter Schwartz, senior technology consultant at OryxAlign. “Our work in critical infrastructure projects showcases our commitment to safeguarding both digital and physical assets, ensuring that businesses can operate securely and efficiently, no matter the challenges they face.”
The Critical Infrastructure Cyber Acceleration and Maturity Project has helped to enhance the cybersecurity posture of buildings by implementing advanced encryption and authentication protocols across operational technology (OT) devices. By integrating cybersecurity with physical security systems like surveillance and access controls, OryxAlign created a cohesive defence strategy that has significantly reduced operational risks.
“Our approach is always to listen closely to our clients, align their business objectives with the right technologies and exceed expectations at every stage,” Schwartz added. “From proactive monitoring to comprehensive cyber awareness training, we go beyond delivering transactional services, becoming true partners in our clients’ long-term success.”
To learn more about how OryxAlign can support your project needs, visit www.oryxalign.com.
