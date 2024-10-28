John Lewis Unveils Multimillion-Pound Store Makeovers with New Experiences for Shoppers

John Lewis has launched the first stages of a sweeping multimillion-pound investment across its stores, starting with significant upgrades to its Oxford Street flagship and stores in High Wycombe and Cheadle. These locations are among the first to showcase expanded beauty halls and refreshed shopping spaces designed to enhance the in-store experience.

The Oxford Street store stands out with upgrades across all six floors, modernising departments including home, technology, jewellery, and electricals. Shoppers will also soon be able to enjoy a new Jamie Oliver Cookery School, set to open in spring 2025, marking an exciting collaboration with the renowned chef. Additionally, a Waterstones concession was recently unveiled in-store, part of an impressive £800 million investment aimed at elevating John Lewis’ offerings.

Peter Ruis, Executive Director for John Lewis, shared his enthusiasm: “There’s a renewed energy in John Lewis, and we’re committed to giving customers even more reasons to shop in our exceptional stores. We’re investing heavily to ensure customers continue to enjoy the quality, service, and value they expect from our brand.”

Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, added, “John Lewis’ continued investment in Oxford Street underscores London’s status as a top destination for beauty and fashion retail. The upcoming Jamie Oliver Cookery School and new Waterstones concession bring fresh, exciting elements to the Oxford Street store, enriching the experience for locals and visitors alike. This is the kind of investment we need to help revitalise Oxford Street and build a thriving, prosperous London.”

These latest enhancements reflect John Lewis’ commitment to creating vibrant, immersive shopping environments that appeal to today’s customers while supporting the wider regeneration of London’s iconic retail spaces.

