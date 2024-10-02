Maglód’s renowned logistics park attracts another international logistics company

At the end of the summer, one of the leading freight forwarding companies in the airport sector opened a new 5,000-sqm site in the ever-expanding Maglód logistics park, which currently boasts almost 100,000 sqm of warehouse space. The long-term lease agreement between HGL Group Hungary and HelloParks will allow the company to expand further within HelloParks Maglód megapark in the future.

Located near Ferenc Liszt International Airport, the development has won several prestigious awards and has recently become increasingly popular with leading companies in the air cargo industry. For example, Aeroplex Central Europe Ltd, the region’s largest independent aviation maintenance company, previously leased nearly 8,000 sqm of warehouse and office space on the same site. With this year’s transactions, 90 per cent of the two completed halls in the megapark have already been let.

HelloParks Maglód Megapark boasts two national firsts: MG1, which houses HGL Group, was the first industrial property in Hungary to achieve BREEAM New Construction Excellent, while MG3, completed in the second phase, was also the first to achieve an Outstanding rating. The facilities support tenants’ day-to-day operations with sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Among the efficiency features are roof-mounted solar panels — which allow the offices to operate with zero primary energy consumption — and HelloParks’ dedicated mobile app. Even the rain that falls on the roof is harnessed and collected in a separate storage tank for irrigation. The common areas will be lit by smart-ready lights, and electric car chargers will be available in the warehouse car park. In addition to state-of-the-art technology, the developer, which will also manage the facilities, offers its partners flexible and customised design solutions that comply with all current regulations and favourable conditions for their further development.

The HGL Group, which will soon move into hall MG1, focuses on transporting and handling high-value and sensitive goods that require special care, high speed and increased security. With its exceptional parameters, the site is also perfectly suited to these specialised activities. The company also provides European transport coordination for the major players in the Hungarian film industry and the arrival and customs clearance of a significant proportion of e-commerce goods entering the European Union via Hungary.

“Moving to a new, sustainable facility is an important milestone for us and represents a significant stage in developing our ever-growing operations and high-quality services. Throughout the negotiations, we were convinced that HelloParks megapark would provide an excellent solution for our e-commerce business and our customers. The state-of-the-art facility will already house our new roller-bed transport and storage system developed for handling ULD air pallets,” said Csaba Németh, Managing Director of HGL Group Hungary, commenting on the deal.

“We are proud to have gained the confidence of the HGL Group and are particularly pleased to be able to support their planned growth. This agreement is a further success of our firmly established development and leasing concept. Our presence in the vicinity of the airport is of paramount importance. With this cooperation, we have once again moved forward in an exciting and crucial market segment,” said AndrásBodahelyi, Senior Business Development Manager of HelloParks.

