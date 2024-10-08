McAvoy completes Orsett Heath Academy’s new secondary school in Essex

Construction of the new Orsett Heath Academy in Essex, which was commissioned by the Secretary of State for Education, has been completed by leading offsite manufacturer McAvoy.

The 8,610m2 three-storey design and build project, which is McAvoy’s largest to date, comprises 209 modules encompassing collaborative breakout areas, a double-height dining area and a performing arts hub. McAvoy was also responsible for the extensive hard and soft landscaping, including car and bicycle parking provision, the creation of a new cycle path, new sports playing fields and the installation of a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

The school was procured through the Department for Education’s (DfE) Mod C framework and completed over the course of 15 months, one week ahead of schedule. McAvoy was instrumental in the swift delivery of the new 1,200 pupil capacity school, for ages 11-16, through close stakeholder collaboration at every stage. First working with the school and local planning authority, McAvoy then engaged with archeological specialists to provide advice and excavation of the brownfield site. Manufacturing and ground works took place concurrently, and installation of the modules was completed during winter 2023. The offsite manufacturing process was not only efficient but served to avoid delays from weather disruption by having 70% of works, including screed floors, completed at McAvoy’s manufacturing facility. McAvoy also procured and liaised with utilities providers to manage the installation of the new power substation and water infrastructure for the school.

To provide flexible delivery, McAvoy hired a local airfield close to the site, which alleviated road delivery restrictions and limited disruption. Undertaking Considerate Constructors Scheme practices throughout, McAvoy engaged with the local community through regular updates, foodbank donations, local employment, as well as student site visits. McAvoy also installed a four-phase clock on a new plinth, to commemorate the school opening.

Gavin Ward, Contracts Manager at McAvoy, commented, “The new Orsett Heath Academy is an exemplary educational institution, demonstrating the strong capabilities and benefits that offsite manufacturing can provide, at the scale required to help the education sector quickly meet growing demand for fit-for-purpose education facilities. As our biggest project to date, this scheme also represents the growth and skill of our experienced team to deliver excellent education facilities on complex brownfield sites. Throughout the process, McAvoy has managed and delivered solutions to enable the quick and efficient turnaround of the school, to all necessary standards and building regulation requirements. We are thrilled with the final result and positive feedback received from teachers, students and the local community, who are all now benefitting from the great internal facilities and carefully considered external landscaping.”

Steve Munday, Chief Executive Officer at South West Essex Community Education Trust commented: “We are thrilled to see the completion of this exciting new facility for Orsett Heath Academy, made possible by McAvoy’s unique approach. The attention to detail, from state-of-the-art learning spaces to the expansive sports facilities, reflects our vision to create a nurturing and dynamic environment for our students. We are excited to see the positive impact this new school will have on our community, and we look forward to watching our students thrive in this exceptional space for years to come.”

Amy Tait, Project Director at the Department for Education, commented: “Orsett Heath Academy is a fantastic facility and offers excellent learning spaces to support the South West Essex Community Education Trust in continuing to offer high quality education to their students. McAvoy have worked closely with the Trust and the Local Authority to deliver this impressive educational facility which includes high quality outdoor sports pitches to support the school in providing excellent education and opportunities to students.”

