Milestone moment as search for Festival Gardens developer to begin

Liverpool City Council is set to seek a development partner to help transform a prime waterfront spot into Liverpool’s newest residential community.

A report to Cabinet on Tuesday, 10 September, is recommending the Council embarks on a competitive procurement exercise to appoint a high calibre development partner to lead on creating a new neighbourhood as part of the city’s famous International Festival Gardens site, which was originally opened in May 1984.

The ambition is to significantly boost the city’s housing supply with a diverse range and mix of housing types, including affordable properties, together with local amenities, creating a thriving new community in this prime south Liverpool location, which is well connected and within 10-minutes of the city centre.

The scheme, which is a flagship project outlined in the city’s draft housing strategy, will connect with and enhance its natural surroundings and biodiversity and provide a high standard of desirable and multi-generational living for all.

Significant remediation and enabling works were recently completed in January 2024 to enable development, and since that time a team of experts have been curating an ambitious, and deliverable development brief which will provide an essential framework to market the site.

Clear objectives are outlined which state the council’s intentions to make the 28-acre site a sustainable, healthy and inclusive neighbourhood which has a strong identity and high design quality.

If the report is given the green light, the initial phase of the procurement process will begin in October, with a view to securing a partner towards the middle of next year.

The development brief will form the central part of a procurement process, seeking viable expressions of interest from developers with a proven, successful track record in delivering transformative schemes at pace, which are built on strong community engagement.

Montagu Evans will be running the procurement process on behalf of the Council.

It is expected that the contract with the successful development partner will be finalised in Autumn 2025 once thorough due diligence has been undertaken.

• You can read the full Cabinet report here.

THE REMEDIATION :

Remediating the Festival Gardens site has been a three-year project, which began in 2021.

It was a mammoth excavation programme, moving almost 450,000 cubic metres of soil and waste of which more than 95 per cent was recycled, including 100,000 cubic metres of earth being used to create the city’s newest park – the Southern Grasslands which opened in August 2023.

The remediation won a national brownfield award in recognition of the complex and sustainable nature of activity which was carried out to ensure the viability of the next phase in the transformation of Festival Gardens.

Additional works have also been carried out which include laying drainage and constructing a substation to provide a power supply for the future development.

This 28-acre site includes a unique 8-acre area of landscaped amenity space, with the other 20 acres now primed and ready for development.

The remediation was led by the Council’s principal contractor VINCI Building.

The improvement works to the site that are integral to enabling this exciting development to progress were made possible through a combination of Liverpool City Council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Homes England grant funding.

Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, said: “This is a major milestone moment in the evolution of the Festival Gardens site.

“The appointment of a development partner will see the completion of the International Garden Festival initiative and marks the final chapter in a 40-year story of a site which originally covered 250 acres. It will also ensure that the UK’s only remaining Festival Gardens are preserved and enhanced for future generations to enjoy.

“We know how well-loved this area is and want to make sure that we are doing as much as we can to ensure this prime waterfront land has the potential to be a flagship development that sets the standard for sustainable housing in the UK.

“The extensive remediation work is another piece in the puzzle, and we’re now in a position to go out to the market and invite developers to share with us their viable vision which will be transformative for the area and the city as a whole.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time and is the next step in making this in-demand, thriving community a reality.”

Liverpool City Region Mayor, Steve Rotheram, said: “This is another milestone on the journey to transforming Festival Gardens into a vibrant, inclusive community that will be cherished by generations to come. This isn’t just about building units; it’s about building desirable homes, where families can put down roots, where nature and urban living coexist in harmony, and where the community spirit that defines our region can thrive.

“Working with the city council we have done much of the hard graft on remediating the contaminated land, and we’re now ready to work with a partner who shares our vision to turn this prime waterfront site into a beacon of sustainable living. Together, we’ll make sure that this development is something we can all be proud of.”

