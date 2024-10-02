MILWAUKEE® Delivers New Generation of Jobsite Speaker with Bluetooth®

The M18™ Bluetooth®* Jobsite Speaker delivers full range sound and job site versatility. The 9.5 cm woofer and high frequency tweeter deliver optimised sound for medium sized spaces.
AUDIO LINK allows you to play music through multiple compatible Milwaukee® devices (over 200+) creating a larger sound experience.
The Speaker provides up to 18 hours of run time at 100% volume on the M18 B5 battery. The built-in equaliser settings allows the user to customise the bass and treble to their preferred sound. The body of the speaker features utility cart, nail hook and pass through hanging capabilities, integrated within the handle design. This provides job site versatility.
The speaker has a durable design and can withstand the most demanding jobsite environments. It can charge up personal devices with USB-C 3.0 A device charging. Power the radio with any M18™ battery. The M18™ Bluetooth® speaker delivers balanced sound that is built for the job site.
MILWAUKEE® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance driven and trade focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new M18™ Jobsite Speaker is fully compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 290 power tool solutions.
*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by (TTI corporate name) is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.
Specifications
M18™ Jobsite Speaker
(M18 SPEJSG2-0)
- Battery Type: Lithium-ion
- Battery System: M18™
- Range: 60 m
- Speaker Output: 44 W
- Dimensions (Outer):
- H : 213 mm
- W: 333 mm
- D: 145 mm
- Weight with Battery Pack (EPTA): 3.8 kg (M18 B5)
Kit Includes: (1) M18™ Jobsite Speaker
To find out more about the M18™ Bluetooth® Jobsite Speaker, see video footage of it in action or find your nearest store, please visit https://uk.milwaukeetool.uk/.
Visit Milwaukee Tool UK’s Instagram and LinkedIn for further information.
