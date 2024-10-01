Multi-million redevelopment works progressing well for Sutton on Sea Colonnade

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is on schedule with works for construction of a new multifunctional building and grounds at Sutton on Sea’s former Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens site.

Working alongside their design team CPMG and Alan Wood Associates, in close collaboration with client East Lindsey District Council, through the Pagabo Medium Works framework – the enhancements will provide local residents and visitors with a new state-of-the-art building, with lettable space for retail, sea view café and restaurant, along with transformative facilities including toilets and new exhibition space.

Additional seating areas and recreational space will also be created in the former Pleasure Gardens alongside a large sea view deck, new beach huts and dedicated artisan studio spaces for pop up events and markets.

Improved promenade access will connect the promenade via a link bridge to the new building and there will be planting and community gardens together with the creation of additional walkways.

Popular nearby existing features will be retained, which include the paddling pool, tennis court and the anchor water feature.

Works are progressing well on site with the steelwork and main drainage complete, alongside the ground and first floors installed. The blockwork has been completed and the installation of the structural steel frame is now underway.

The scheme is part of the Mablethorpe Connected Coast Town Deal which has been approved by the Government to receive £4.2m of Town Deal funding, with the remaining costs match funded directly by East Lindsey District Council.

The revitalisation of the area will provide new inward investment to the town, and residents alongside the Lincolnshire coast.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are proud to be involved in the significant redevelopment of this landmark cultural tourist attraction for Sutton-on-Sea, encouraging further investment into the Eastern coastline.

“Our team have worked closely with all sub-contractor partners to carefully manage the enhancement of the existing structure with transformative elements that will deliver tangible benefits to the local residents and visitors to the town. We are moving forward at good pace and we are in a good position to deliver on schedule.”

Councillor Martin Foster, the Council’s champion for the project, said: “We are delighted with the continued positive progress on the colonnade site, and seeing G F Tomlinson leading the construction process that will ensure the new facilities will be delivered to the highest quality of workmanship and suitable for its unique, scenic coastal surroundings.

“When completed it will bring new tourism and income for the town, create new jobs and opportunities, and provide residents and visitors with a place to enjoy our stunning Eastern coastline from.”

