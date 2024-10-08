Nemetschek Group Announces Vision for Artificial Intelligence Layer to Amplify Creativity across the Building Lifecycle

The Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software solutions for the AEC/O and media industries, today announced the launch of an artificial intelligence layer to be embedded in all of the Group’s major solutions from 2025. The AI layer is set to revolutionise creativity and productivity in architecture, engineering and construction as well as management and operation. It will offer tools to simplify complex tasks and empower professionals to focus on innovative design and project execution.

Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group, comments: “Our goal is to empower architects, engineers, contractors, and building managers by providing them with tools that expand their expertise. We believe that human intelligence, paired with advanced artificial intelligence, can push boundaries. By integrating the new artificial intelligence layer into our key solutions, we aim to unlock new possibilities and revolutionise workflow efficiency.”

Nemetschek Group’s AI layer will leverage secure cloud technology to process user requests efficiently, whether they are making simple inquiries or conducting complex tasks. By managing users’ input quickly and delivering precise responses, the AI layer will support a large range of use cases, from design ideation to task automation. The layer is modular and can understand natural language, enabling fast and accurate responses while transforming and optimising the way users work with Nemetschek products.

The AI layer is designed to integrate seamlessly and enhance a wide range of functions: Intelligent automation plays a central role by offering automated task execution, adaptive project management, and natural language interaction, simplifying even the most complex workflows. Insight-driven decision-making is achieved through AI-powered data insights, which guide design processes and optimise decision-making. Additionally, design augmentation allows AI to assist in design iterations, pattern creation, and scenario simulations, enabling more innovative and creative project outcomes. Those features ultimately enable better planning and execution for a more sustainable building process and a better built world.

A key focus is on the user experience, making the interactions and engagements with the user more intuitive and efficient. The modular AI layer will also include collaboration tools that drive more effective communication between parties in the construction lifecycle; they will continue to improve based on user feedback.

Julian Geiger, VP Head of AI Product & Transformation, Nemetschek Group, says: “We are excited to introduce an AI-powered layer that will be integrated across all our brands and products, bringing new levels of intelligence and automation to our entire ecosystem. Our intention is simple: We aim to make creativity more creative and productivity more productive. By embedding AI into our offerings, we are enabling more efficient workflows, more precise decision-making, and more personalised experiences that empower professionals to do their best work.”

Nemetschek’s Vision of Ethical AI

Nemetschek’s vision for ethical and trustworthy AI focuses on transparency, data privacy, and reliability. AI decisions should be understandable to users, with clear explanations provided. Stringent data security measures are in place, including user consent and anonymisation where possible. Before deployment, AI models will undergo rigorous testing and validation, with human oversight in critical areas. Clear accountability needs to be established within the organisation. Additionally, AI is used to promote sustainability and the well-being of our society as well as to help its users adjust to new realities, and therefore adapt to evolving job roles and expectations.

“As a leading software provider in the AEC/O industry, we are dedicated to ensuring that our AI technologies are developed ethically, prioritising transparency, fairness, and accountability. We are committed to creating AI systems that are explainable and free from bias, promoting inclusivity for all users. Privacy and data security are at the core of our AI initiatives, and we implement strong safeguards to protect sensitive information”, adds Charlie Sheridan, Chief AI and Data Officer, Nemetschek Group.

