Net Zero Festival 2024 to help catalyse the UK’s decarbonisation efforts

The new government’s net zero priorities and the impact of a Trump presidency on global climate action will be top of the agenda at Net Zero Festival 2024 next week (October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London).

The UK’s leading event dedicated to accelerating the net zero transition will bring together 2,000 business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and campaigners across two days to showcase the best of the UK’s green economy and explore strategies for turbocharging decarbonisation.

New Labour MP and environmental campaigner Polly Billington, green entrepreneur and Labour donor Dale Vince and Google’s sustainability lead Adam Elman are among the more than 150 expert speakers leading keynotes, panel discussions and workshops during the event.

Other speakers will include:

Chair of the Adaptation Sub-Committee, Climate Change Committee,

Baroness Brown of Cambridge Julia King

Climate activist Clover Hogan,

Author and TV presenter Simon Reeve

Executive director of Innovate UK Mike Biddle

Group CEO of Futerra Lucy Shea

Director of sustainability at AEG Europe Sam Booth

Now in its fifth year, the CPD accredited event remains free to attend, and will this year feature keynotes, presentations, panel discussions, and workshops across four stages: Inspiration, Action, Engage, and Showcase.

Meanwhile visitors can upgrade their ticket to gain access new arena, the BusinessGreen Intelligence stage, which will provide a series of deep-dive sessions, offering exclusive insights into how to develop a best-in-class net zero strategy.

James Murray, co-founder of Net Zero Festival and editor-in-chief of BusinessGreen said: “Action on climate change is more critical than ever, so this year’s Net Zero Festival promises to be our most impactful yet.

“We’ve seen an incredible surge in interest in this year’s event, reflecting the urgency and importance of the net zero agenda and how serious it is being taken by our new government. Our focus now is to convert this enthusiasm into actionable collaboration during the festival and so we are bringing together a diverse group of leaders to collaborate on tangible solutions for a sustainable future.”

Keynotes, panel discussions and workshops will include:

Net zero priorities for the new parliament featuring Shaun Spiers, executive director at Green Alliance

How would a Trump presidency impact global climate action? presented by Dustin Benton, managing director at Forefront Advisers.

Practical strategies for adapting to climate change in the UK and neyond" featuring Baroness Brown of Cambridge Julia King and Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the London Climate Resilience Review.

Will AI save us? The role of AI in the net zero transition a panel discussion featuring Adam Elman, sustainability lead at Google

The five pillars of nature positive business with experts from the RSPB.

Building personal resilience in an era of climate chaos with Claire Osborne, climate change coach.

To secure your place at the Net Zero Festival 2024, register at netzerofestival.com/register.

Attendees can upgrade their free tickets to access the BusinessGreen Intelligence Stage for specialised content tailored to sustainability executives and green business leaders.

