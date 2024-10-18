Panattoni successfully completes charity bike ride, raising over €11,000

Panattoni, a leading global developer of industrial real estate, has successfully completed the Expo Real Charity Bike Ride 2024, cycling from Prague to the International Expo Real fair in Munich. This year’s ride aimed to support the Association of Parents and Friends of Blind and Visually Impaired Children in the Czech Republic, a long-standing organisation dedicated to assisting children with severe visual impairments.

Thanks to the generous contributions of participants and other donors, the bike ride raised a total of CZK 281,287 (c. €11,000), exceeding the initial target by over 100%.

A total of 33 participants, including 15 cyclists from Panattoni Czech Republic, Germany, France, Hungary, Netherlands, Spain, and Poland, took part in the event. The 3-day ride of 450 km led from Prague via Pilsen and Regensburg to Munich, where it was completed on October 6, 2024. The route was demanding, with over 3,000 meters of elevation gain, posing a significant physical and mental challenge for all participants.

The main goal of the bike ride was to support the Association of Parents and Friends of Blind and Visually Impaired Children in the Czech Republic, which is dedicated to providing essential services for children with visual impairments. Donations enable the Association to organise swimming and physiotherapy programs, as well as integration meetings for children and their families. Additionally, the Association is creating a unique library of tactile books, allowing children to access literature through touch. Financial contributions made through the Emil Foundation will help these children develop their abilities and better integrate into society.

As a leading global company, Panattoni is fully committed to its social responsibility. I’m delighted to see so many participants from around the world actively involved in projects like this. This event demonstrates that we can both individually and collectively help those in need,” says Artur Mokrzycki, Head of Capital Markets Europe, Panattoni.

In total, 64 contributions from various donors will be used to support the activities of the Association and to directly help two specific children in need. One beneficiary is little Tobík, who will receive rehabilitation and physiotherapy to support his motor development. Another part of the funds will go to Valinka, who suffers from a rare genetic disease. These funds will be used for hippotherapy and other rehabilitation care to help slow the progression of her disease.

Pavel Sovička, Managing Director of Panattoni for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, also expressed his joy at the success of this charity event: “I’m extremely proud of all my colleagues who made the challenging journey despite the autumn weather to support a good cause. Thanks to their determination, we were able to support children who truly need help. The amount raised will help the Association of Parents and Friends of Blind and Visually Impaired Children in the Czech Republic continue to provide crucial services for blind children. We were also able to support the specific cases of Tobík and Valinka, who will receive much-needed help in their fight against their serious illnesses.”

Panattoni confirms it’s long-standing commitment to the “Good Neighbour” initiative and actively contributes to community development beyond its business focus through charitable and socially responsible projects. Thanks to this bike ride and generous donations, it has been able to support underprivileged children, providing resources to improve their quality of life and giving them better opportunities for further development and full integration into society.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals