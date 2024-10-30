RED Construction Group appointed on £35m worth of projects in the South West

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has been appointed on two projects in Bristol, valued at a combined £35m. RED’s South West division will carry out the work, including a prominent, £20m student accommodation scheme and the South West’s biggest façade remediation project.

RedOak Property has instructed RED Construction’s South West team to deliver a prestigious student accommodation scheme on Moon Street. Situated in the Stokes Croft Conservation Area, Bristol’s cultural quarter, the project has been designed by Bristol-based practice Angus Meek Architects to provide 184 high-quality student rooms across five stories.

At ground floor, the development will feature a flexible commercial space situated on the primary Stokes Croft façade wrapping around to Moon Street, providing a new active frontage and business opportunities to local enterprises. Technical specifications of the design include a bespoke light gauge steel frame with cranked steel sections, to form a stepped-back mansard roof. The substructure of the building will consist of piled foundations at a depth of 8m, utilising the shallow underlying bedrock, with the South West team reinstating traditional cobbled roads around the development to reflect the historical setting of the area.

The Moon Street student accommodation scheme has been designed with a recessed courtyard and twin pitched roof areas, replicating the original silhouette of the Stokes Croft School which occupied the site from 1772, until it was destroyed in the 1941 Blitz.

RED Construction South West has also been appointed to deliver £15m worth of fire safety remedial works across three key buildings in Bristol City Centre. Across the three buildings, RED South West will undertake cladding remediation to over 400 flats, marking the biggest scheme of its type in the region. The three buildings – The Crescent, 10 Harbourside, and Panoramic – are managed by property agents Hillcrest. The Moon Street scheme and cladding projects confirm RED South West’s reputation for unparalleled regional expertise, further exemplified by winning both ‘Construction Firm of the Year’ and ‘Sustainable Project of the Year’ at the Insider Media South West Property Awards, earlier this month.

Derek Quinn, Executive Director of RED Construction South West, commented: “Our management team have lived and worked in the South West for many years, so they have a real respect for the area and its heritage. Working on projects like the Moon Street development and façade remediation projects is a personal investment for us and we’re so pleased to be a part of such major regeneration schemes in the Stokes Croft Conservation Area and wider harbour area of the city.”

Adam Scott-Avis, Development Director, at RedOak Property, added: “RED Construction South West are highly regarded in the region for their expertise and the quality they provide, making them an ideal partner to deliver the Moon Street scheme. We have worked closely and collaboratively with RED South West throughout the preconstruction period and feel confident the project is in safe hands. It’s very important on a project like this to ensure we curate a team that’s in touch with the local community, with project members who understand the significance of the area and who will be proactive in preserving its unique personality.”

Since launching in 2021, RED South West has seen significant growth, attracting highly skilled talent from the industry. The South West team has expanded to over 40 employees, recently strengthening its senior operational and commercial departments with two key industry leading hires.

This announcement follows the news that RED Construction Group’s South West division has recently been appointed to complete works on Alumno Group’s Hollis Wharf, the former Jubilee Centre, in Bath. Spanning 45,000 sq ft across five storeys, the team is set to carry out the £13m mixed-use development, creating purpose-built student accommodation and commercial space, set for completion in summer 2025

