Sempra Homes breaks ground at Chapelgate in Basildon

Sempra Homes has officially broken ground on the highly anticipated Chapelgate development in Basildon, marking the start of construction of 105 new homes. The event was celebrated with a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Sempra Homes, and Sempra’s developer partner, The Hill Group and Basildon Council’s Cllr Christopher Hilleard, Member Director of Sempra, along with representatives from Homes England, Basildon Council and the project team.

The Chapelgate development, located on the former Car Park 14 site, will deliver a range of high-quality homes, comprising 35 houses and 70 apartments. These homes will vary in size, offering two, three, and four-bedroom options with a mix of social rent and private sale opportunities.

Melanie Keys, Service Manager at Sempra Homes comments, “We are really pleased to reach this milestone on site and see the work begin to deliver these new homes. This development has been made possible with the support of several Government funding streams secured including the Brownfield Infrastructure & Land funding (BIL), Brownfield Land Release funding (BLRF) and collaboration with Homes England to secure Affordable Housing Programme funding.”

Chapelgate will not only provide much-needed housing but also support the revitalisation of Basildon’s town centre. The project includes improvements to local infrastructure, open spaces, and biodiversity enhancements, all while increasing footfall to benefit local businesses.

Sempra Homes is also committed to delivering social value, with over £28 million of inward investment. The development will create numerous opportunities for residents and businesses, including employment, training, apprenticeships, and the use of local suppliers.

Cllr Adele Brown, Deputy Leader of Basildon Council and Cabinet Member for Planning and Infrastructure, attended the groundbreaking and said: “There is an urgent need to increase the supply of social and affordable homes in the borough and I am so pleased we are getting on with building the homes we so desperately need.

“New, high-quality housing is a top priority for this administration and events like today show we are taking this challenge seriously.

“Through Sempra Homes, Basildon Council is unlocking its housebuilding programme – getting developments like Chapelgate underway so that we can deliver on our promise to provide Basildon homes for Basildon residents.”

Robert Jack, Regional Director at The Hill Group, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Sempra Homes and Basildon Council on this exciting mixed-tenure regeneration project. We are building the new homes at Chapelgate using a fabric-first approach, including air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems and electric vehicle charging points. At Hill, creating new sustainable communities is at the heart of all we do. It’s fantastic to see work begin on this project which is about so much more than just new homes, it will help to transform Basildon’s town centre and build a brighter future for the local community.”

Alongside the housing delivery, Sempra Homes is making a financial contribution exceeding £800,000 towards local infrastructure. This funding will support a variety of community services, including NHS healthcare provision, early years and childcare services, primary and secondary schools, open spaces, culture, play and sports facilities, highways and pedestrian access, and sustainable transport. These contributions reflect Sempra Homes’ commitment to not only building homes but also improving the wider community.

The Chapelgate development is a key component of Basildon Council and Sempra Homes’ ongoing efforts to enhance housing supply and community infrastructure while ensuring sustainable growth in the area.

