Stepnell grows education expertise with £1m university refurbishment works completion 

AS PART of wider refurbishment works taking place at Oxford Brookes University’s Headington Campus, work has been completed to increase the number of teaching spaces available to staff and students and improve existing buildings, collectively valued at £1M.

Completed over the summer in preparation for the new academic year, parts of the John Henry Brookes Building have been redeveloped over ten weeks to create two new large teaching spaces. Stepnell, which heavily specialises in the higher education sector, completed mechanical and electrical works along with necessary demolitions and construction of the new streamlined office space.

As part of the project Stepnell also undertook the fire protection work on the Gibbs building over a nine-week period, upgrading the 1970s building to latest safety standards.

Procured through the Refit & Refurbishment Framework from national provider Pagabo, the respective project completions build on Stepnell’s long-standing relationship with Oxford Brookes University as the sixth and seventh projects completed with the University.

Ian Batchelor, operations manager at Stepnell said: “These refurbishment projects have allowed us to showcase our expertise, not only in the education realm but also within Oxford and South of England. Working alongside our Oxford-based team and their knowledge of the local supply chain, our construction and joinery capabilities have shone in support of the university’s ongoing ambitions for its campus.

“We have been able to demonstrate our clear understanding of live site working, which is incredibly common within education projects, working with our project partners collaboratively on elements such as dust suppression and noise control plans, to ensure that teaching quality retains its already high standard. We’re pleased to have been able to call on our expertise to prepare the buildings in sufficient time before the new academic year.”

As well as working with the university, the Stepnell team also worked closely with appointed management team MGAC, architects ADP Architecture and licensed approved contractor Maylarch, the latter of whom supported Stepnell with the removal of asbestos from the Gibbs building.

Mark Tugwell, deputy director of estates at Oxford Brookes University, commented: “The creation of two large teaching spaces within our John Henry Brookes Building has been an important project for the University. As part of our Oxford Campus Vision, we are in the process of bringing together our Oxford-based activity on the Headington Campus and these high-quality spaces and improvements to the Gibbs building will help to ensure we continue providing an excellent student and staff experience.

“Our campus spaces need to respond to the evolving needs of the University’s community and the rapidly changing world of education. We are pleased to have worked with Stepnell on this project as they have helped to make this a reality and understand the importance of ensuring work was completed in time for the new academic year.”

Ben Jones, southern region head of delivery at Pagabo, said: “There is a huge amount of potential in every existing building, with refurbishment playing a huge role in their future success – something particularly important within education estates. We’re always pleased to see the positive outcomes of the projects procured through our frameworks – in this case, students benefitting from improved and increased teaching space, and the university generating positive social value and making best use of its estate.”

Offered as standard throughout all of Stepnell’s projects in both the private and public sector, increased focus on social value impact was considered throughout the project. As part of this, Stepnell offered project placement work for students in relevant study courses at the university.

