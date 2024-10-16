Tackling fuel poverty – energy specialist receives national plaudits

A renewable energy installation specialist has received national recognition for its efforts to tackle fuel poverty across the UK.
UK Energy Management (UKEM) last week [11 Oct] won the ‘Fuel Poverty and Vulnerable Customer Support of the Year’ award, at the National Energy Efficiency Awards.
Taking place at Birmingham’s Hilton Metropole, the glittering award ceremony brought businesses and experts from across the energy efficiency industry together under one roof.
Comedian Jason Manford hosted the event and presented UKEM directors Steven Copeland and Chris Snaith with the award, which recognised ‘those organisations going the extra mile to help people in difficult circumstances.’
UKEM beat eight other finalists to the award, having helped install energy saving solutions in over 9,000 homes over the past 12 months.
Speaking after receiving the accolade, Steven Copeland, UKEM CEO, said: “We are beyond proud to have been presented with this prestigious award.
“We have invested heavily in our marketing and advertising efforts over the past couple of years to target those in traditionally hard to reach communities who may be experiencing fuel poverty. We are now seeing those efforts really bear fruit.
“Over the past 12 months, we’ve installed energy efficiency solutions in thousands of homes, the vast majority which have been on behalf of people struggling with rising energy prices, so to receive such an award is testament to the fantastic work our team do week-in, week-out, to help those most in-need.”
All of UKEM’s installations during the period were delivered via the Government’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) and Great British Insulation (GBIS) Schemes, aimed specifically at reducing fuel poverty through the installation of renewable and low-carbon technologies.
The solutions installed by UKEM, including heat pumps, solar panels and loft and wall insulation, have a real environmental as well as economic impact, with the firm’s latest impact report concluding that its installations also prevented over 57,000 tonnes of CO2 from escaping into the earth’s atmosphere.
“Poorly insulated homes not only come at a huge financial burden to residents, but also at a significant environmental cost to the planet, and the judges reserved special praise for how our solutions are helping to directly address both challenges,” Steven added.
“The Government has set a target for around 6.5million fuel-poor homes to be at least band C by 2030 and for as many as possible homes to be band C by 2035, which is why support schemes such as ECO4, which make it more affordable for those struggling to make their homes more energy efficient, are so important.
“By breaking down the barriers preventing those most in-need from improving the energy efficiency of their homes, it is helping retrofit the UK’s housing stock at pace, while helping the nation meet its ambitious Net Zero targets.
“However, we know there are still millions of households out there who are eligible and very much in-need of such support, so we’d recommend anyone to check their eligibility for funded measures via our website.”
For more information on UKEM, visit: https://ukem.co.uk/
