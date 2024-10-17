TALO announces UK expansion plans and new MMC accreditation

Offsite manufacturing specialist, TALO, is expanding its transformational timber superstructure systems for low rise housing in the UK.
Developed in Finland and widely used across the Nordic countries for over 40 years, TALO’s offsite manufacturing solutions can eradicate energy bills for homeowners and residents of social and affordable housing.
As part of its expansion in the UK, TALO has just been awarded ICW Endorsed accreditation from ICW Group – one of the country’s largest structural insurance warranty specialists, which serves all major mortgage lenders.
This certification follows a robust technical assessment of TALO’s timber superstructure system and its manufacturing processes to meet ICW’s stringent MMC requirements.
The endorsement means that the TALO offsite system is now pre-approved, subject to satisfactory site audits, for use in conjunction with ICW’s structural warranties across multiple housing projects.
Philip Quinn, Director of Surveying Services at ICW, said, “TALO’s commitment to quality is clear, as attested by their comprehensive technical design and robust manufacturing processes. Working with TALO has been refreshing and their approach to sustainability is impressive.”
“We found TALO’s team to be responsive, technically minded and engaging professionals. We are thrilled to be working in partnership together as we look ahead to future MMC projects.”
Leona Wikman, TALO’s Technical Director said, “The accreditation from ICW gives our housebuilding customers the reassurance that the TALO system meets ICW’s requirements for their structural warranties.”
“We have an exciting project pipeline in place for both housebuilders and social and affordable housing providers. This certification will open the doors to more opportunities in the residential sector, as well as provide our existing customers with independent verification of the consistently high-quality standards we work to.”
“ICW’s MMC team visited our offsite manufacturing centre in Finland as part of the assessment process. The depth of technical knowledge of MMC and competence of their team made the approval process very straightforward.”
TALO is now working towards its first UK offsite manufacturing centre as demand increases for its zero energy housebuilding solutions in the UK. Its timber superstructure system is currently manufactured in Finland for its UK customers.
Once production in the first factory nears capacity, there are plans for further manufacturing centres which will be rolled out across the UK to meet customer demand and create local jobs for local housing. This will accelerate the construction of TALO’s zero energy homes – from Scotland to the South West of England.
TALO specialises in the offsite manufacture and installation of advanced timber superstructures to deliver new low-rise homes for sale, rent and social housing more efficiently.
The high level of thermal efficiency of the TALO system removes the need for energy bills and snagging, and at no cost premium for the developer or housing provider.
For further information, visit www.talo.co.uk, call 03301 334121 or email hello@talo.co.uk.
