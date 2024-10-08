Time capsule burial at former chocolate factory to honour Rowntree’s legacy

Henry Boot Construction and Latimer buried a time capsule at The Cocoa Works site in York on Friday, honouring the iconic former Rowntree Factory ahead of the new residential scheme’s completion in winter 2024.

Representatives from contractor Henry Boot Construction, developer Latimer by Clarion Housing Group, Haxby Primary Academy, St George’s Primary, and York College gathered at the celebratory event on Friday 4 October, to bury the time capsule.

The time capsule has been buried with a book depicting the entire history of The Cocoa Works, alongside heritage items found by the site team during the redevelopment process at the former chocolate factory.

This includes a newspaper dating back to 1980, an original Aero chocolate bar, confectionary packaging (After Eight and Black Magic from 1933), book records from the on-site Library (1973), scratch cards from 1970, and payslips from previous workers dating back to 1980.

Sam Thompson, whose mother worked at the factory for 32 years and her grandfather for 48 years, also donated a photo from her mother’s induction day back in 1973.

Objects from local schools and colleges also featured in the capsule.

Haxby Primary Academy added a school jumper and all classes wrote a letter explaining what life is like at the academy in 2024, St George’s Primary included a school jumper and information about the history of the school and chocolate in York, and York College contributed a memory stick with photos and information about the college.

York’s community-run riverside walk, The Foss Fairy Trail, provided a fairy keyring, and letters from Latimer’s 2020 ‘Sweet Memories’ campaign were added, too. This memories campaign saw former Rowntree Factory workers, along with their families and friends, share their accounts of what life was like during that time, and how the Rowntree family is remembered.

Community engagement has been key throughout the project.

Jack Kidder, Responsible Business Manager at Henry Boot, said:

“It’s a real privilege to be part of this project, sensitively reforming this iconic York landmark in a way that will help to recapture the pride, character, and social aspect that once thrived in the days when it was an operational chocolate factory.

“And this time capsule burial is a crucial milestone in the project. It marks our collaboration with Latimer and local schools to leave a lasting, positive legacy on this historical site.

“It forms a vital part of our social value plan for The Cocoa Works, demonstrating both our collaboration with the local community and our commitment to maximising the social benefits for people who live in the area.”

The time capsule is the final component of Henry Boot Construction’s social value delivery on the scheme. Other social value outputs on the project have included: hosting site visits for schools, providing work experience placements for York College students, and raising over £10,000 for Place2Be and Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, to name a few.

Volunteers from Henry Boot Construction, together with key partners, also helped significantly smarten up the much-loved Foss Fairy Trail on the banks of York’s River Foss last year.

Richard Cook, Chief Development Officer at Clarion Housing Group, said:

“We are delighted to be part of this moment in York’s history. The burial of the time capsule reflects our continued commitment to preserving the rich heritage of The Cocoa Works, while creating homes that will shape the future of this vibrant community. It’s a privilege to join Henry Boot Construction, local schools, and the community in ensuring that this project leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

The Cocoa Works is a major £52m residential development in York – once known as ‘The Chocolate City’ – seeing the iconic Rowntree Factory transformed into 279 high-quality apartments.

The project includes a sensitive restoration of the iconic Rowntree Factory, alongside the construction of a new Pavilion and refurbishment of Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library to the front of the development.

The Rowntree Factory was originally built by Joseph Rowntree in the 1890s, and prior to redevelopment, the eight-hectare site of historical significance was derelict for over a decade.

The new design ensures the original features of the building are celebrated and incorporated.

The project team includes the developer Latimer by Clarion Housing Group, the lead contractor, Henry Boot Construction, and Weedon Architects.

Construction began at The Cocoa Works in October 2021 and is scheduled for completion in winter 2024.

