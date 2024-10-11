Travelodge Announces Two New Hotels as Part of UK Expansion

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has unveiled plans for two new hotels on the east coast of England, in Skegness and Harwich, as it continues its expansion across the UK. Contracts have been exchanged for both sites, and construction has already commenced.

In Skegness, an 80-room Travelodge is being built on a former crazy golf site on South Parade. The six-storey hotel will feature the chain’s in-house restaurant, Bar Café, located on the top floor with stunning sea views. The development is set to create 30 new jobs in the local area.

Harwich Travelodge CGI

In Harwich, a 68-room Travelodge is being developed on a six-acre site at Stanton Europark, next to Harwich Port and Enterprise Zone. Both hotels are scheduled to open by summer 2025.

The projects are being developed by Burney Group and constructed by Faircloth Construction Ltd.

Tony O’Brien, UK Development Director at Travelodge, commented: “We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our hotel network across the UK. These new locations in Skegness and Harwich are fantastic additions to our portfolio, ideally placed for both business and leisure travellers. We’re pleased to be working with Burney Group again, and are confident these hotels will perform well, creating new jobs and supporting the local economies.”

Carter Jonas acted as Travelodge’s retained development manager for these projects.

Travelodge has plans to open 300 additional hotels across the UK, with further sites targeted in Essex and Lincolnshire.

