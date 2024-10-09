Triton Construction Powers Ahead with East Yorkshire Industrial Development

Triton Construction has announced significant progress on its £10 million contract to deliver 85,000 sq ft of industrial space at the Evolve development in Melton West, East Yorkshire, for Wykeland Group.

The project, part of the Melton West business park, includes the design and construction of seven industrial units, alongside essential drainage and external works. The site will feature two larger units of 37,000 sq ft and 22,900 sq ft, plus a terrace of five smaller units, each 5,000 sq ft. The steel framework for one of the three main units is nearly complete, with cladding set to begin shortly.

Incorporating sustainable features, the Evolve development is equipped with rooftop solar panels, green living walls, and fast electric vehicle charging stations, ensuring the project aligns with modern eco-friendly standards.

Paul Clarkson, Managing Director of Triton Construction, shared his enthusiasm for the project: “We’re excited to be working with Wykeland on a development that will create new business opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the East Riding. Our experience in delivering high-quality commercial developments makes us proud to be a part of the ongoing evolution of Melton West business park.”

Looking ahead to 2024, when Triton celebrates its 20th anniversary, Clarkson noted that the Evolve project is a testament to the company’s expertise. “This kind of project demonstrates our capabilities in commercial development, and we’re thrilled to continue our work in the region.”

Triton Construction has enjoyed a prosperous 2024, completing notable projects such as SPAR stores in Nafferton and Middlesbrough, as well as St George’s Retail Park in Middleton, Leeds. The firm has also commenced construction on several key developments, including the Cadet Training Centre in Beckingham, Brighouse Market, Barnsley and Preston Youth Zone, and a new teaching block in Huddersfield.

