Valor and QuadReal Expand London Logistics Portfolio with £60 Million Acquisitions in Barking and Enfield

Valor Real Estate Partners (“Valor”), Europe’s fastest-growing last-mile real estate specialist, has made two strategic acquisitions in London, expanding its logistics portfolio. Acting on behalf of its joint venture with QuadReal Property Group (“QuadReal”), a global real estate investment, development, and management company, Valor has secured two prime last-mile logistics sites in Barking and Enfield, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of £60 million. Both properties were acquired off-market.

In Enfield, North London, the joint venture has acquired Trafalgar Trading Estate, the leading multi-let industrial park in the area. The 79,435 square-foot estate comprises 11 units spread across three terraced buildings and boasts high-quality specifications. Currently, 92% of the property is let to a variety of trade counter and last-mile logistics businesses, with an average lease term of two years. Situated close to the M1 motorway and A10 trunk road, the site offers access to around 6.4 million people within a 60-minute drive.

Meanwhile, in Barking, East London, the partnership has secured a 3.49-acre vacant site. The intention is to develop a state-of-the-art, build-to-suit last-mile distribution hub. Future tenants will benefit from excellent transport links, including the nearby A13 and North Circular, as well as Barking’s position as a major industrial hub. Ongoing residential-led regeneration projects in Barking, such as Barking Riverside, are expected to further reduce industrial supply in the area, making the site even more strategically valuable.

Jeremy Achkar, Senior Vice President at Valor, said: “The off-market acquisition of the Trafalgar Trading Estate marks our first purchase in Enfield, one of London’s key industrial submarkets. We look forward to expanding our presence in the area over the coming years.”

Timour Wielemans, Vice President at Valor, added: “We’re excited to have secured this prime 3.5-acre site in Barking, which expands our London development pipeline to over 700,000 sq ft. Our goal is to deliver our first build-to-suit scheme here, and with the support of our newly established in-house development team, we are well-equipped to manage increasingly complex projects and provide tailored solutions that meet occupier needs.”

Thomas Blangy, Senior Vice President at QuadReal Property Group, commented: “These acquisitions align perfectly with our strategy of focusing on high-growth urban logistics markets, where limited supply and strong demand create opportunities for long-term value generation. London’s last-mile logistics sector remains robust, and our partnership with Valor positions us to deliver strategically located assets that meet the needs of occupiers in these important submarkets, ensuring sustainable returns.”

The joint venture received advisory support from Altus and SBY for the Barking acquisition.

