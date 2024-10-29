Vantage Delivers Solar Installation at Leicester Build-to-Rent Site as Part of Turn-Key Decarbonisation Solution for CER III Fund

Vantage, a sustainable retrofit and principal contracting business, proudly announces the successful completion of its photovoltaic (PV) installation project at The Arches, a new build-to-rent development in Leicester, for the Catella European Residential Fund III (CER III). The project was delivered on budget and a week ahead of schedule.

Commissioned by CER III and Catella APAM, the site’s asset managers, Vantage began by assessing The Arches’ energy performance baseline and producing a tailored decarbonisation pathway. The report identified the potential for a significant roof-mount PV array, alongside a selection of other energy and carbon reduction projects.

Following an extensive feasibility study – which included a structural assessment as well as planning and Distribution Network Operator (DNO) applications – Vantage executed a comprehensive design and build solution, acting as Principal Contractor for the project. Vantage managed all aspects of the project, including in-house procurement, project management, cost management and construction site oversight.

The successful installation now allows The Arches to generate 25% of its total electrical load from on- site renewable energy, significantly decreasing reliance on grid energy and bolstering the asset’s energy performance credentials.

Marwin Weber, CER III Fund Manager, commented: “We have integrated a climate strategy into our investment strategy aiming to decarb and adapt at the lowest possible cost point. This is another milestone of our pan-European climate strategy.”

Adam Fairless, Managing Director of Vantage, added: “The PV installation marks a significant milestone on the asset’s journey to net zero. We’re thrilled to have delivered this project ahead of schedule and within budget, and look forward to continuing to support CER III on future sustainability enhancements.”

Chalwe Silwizya, Asset Manager at Catella APAM, stated, “This project underpins the CER III Fund’s commitment to reducing its climate impact and increasing the energy efficiency of its portfolio. This is one of several initiatives being undertaken at The Arches as part of our ESG strategy, to adapt to the changing climate and occupier demands”

