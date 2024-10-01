Winners announced for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction 2024

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is delighted to announce the winners for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates and honours the outstanding individuals within the sector, took place on 30 September at Birmingham’s Burlington Hotel at the start of UK Construction Week. The Awards Ceremony was hosted by National Federation of Builders, and showcased the influential women that work in construction, making female and non-binary role models more visible and accessible to inspire others, and demonstrating that the sector is open to everyone.

The category winners were:

Local Heros – exceptional women from nine different regions across the United Kingdom who are currently working at an operational or site level role in construction

– exceptional women from nine different regions across the United Kingdom who are currently working at an operational or site level role in construction Midlands: Kayleigh Merritt, Winvic Construction Ltd

East of England: Suzanne Moss, Ringway Infrastructure Services

South West: Danielle Haskings, MCS

North East: Denise Cherry, YIRTG

North West: Melissa Fazackerley, Dimension H&S Ltd

South East: Chloe Xidhas, Independent Contract Consultant

Scotland: Emily Carr, Kier Construction

Northern Ireland: Melanie Dawson, Origin7

Wales: Katherine Evans, Bold as Brass

Women on the Tools – for those working within a specific trade within the industry who have or are striving to inspire the next generation of construction workers

– for those working within a specific trade within the industry who have or are striving to inspire the next generation of construction workers Nettie Taylor, Eliza Tay Lady Decorators

The Influencer – for those who have made a considerable and real impact at an organisational or national level within an organisation in one of three sub-categories (client, designer and contractor)

– for those who have made a considerable and real impact at an organisational or national level within an organisation in one of three sub-categories (client, designer and contractor) Designer: Sam May, WSP

Sam May, WSP Client: Liz McDermott, QuickFix Profiles

Liz McDermott, QuickFix Profiles Contractor: Carolyn Jay, Ringway Infrastructure Services

Allies – the only category that recognises people, no matter the gender, within the industry who are acting as key influencers in supporting inclusion and change

– the only category that recognises people, no matter the gender, within the industry who are acting as key influencers in supporting inclusion and change Alice Brookes, On the Tools

Claire Brown, Turner & Townsend

Clare Yelland, Friel

Gail Farley, HMS Works

Jason Newton, Redrow NW

Joanna Strahan, C2C Group

Lade Ogunlaja, Turner & Townsend

Magdalena Stefanick, Tilbury Douglas

Tony O’Sullivan, CPI Mortars Ltd

Kelly Cartwright, Core Recruiter

One to Watch – for industry newcomers leading the way in championing equality, diversity, inclusion and equity

– for industry newcomers leading the way in championing equality, diversity, inclusion and equity Kynleigh Parker, Lovell Partnerships

The Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction were also unveiled at the awards with the UK’s Most Influential Overall accolade awarded to Katherine Evans from Bold as Brass.

Katherine Evans from Bold as Brass announced as the Most Influential Overall at this year’s awards

Danny Clarke, Engagement Director, England at CITB, said: “Congratulations to our award winners and to all of those who were shortlisted for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction. We are delighted to recognise the incredible women and allies who are driving real change in the construction industry.

“The award ceremony and Top 100 shortlist celebrate the women that work at every level within the sector and their phenomenal achievements, while inspiring others and encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in this field. We are proud to showcase those who are leading in our industry and hope to see more even more applicants next year.”

Richard Beresford, Chief Executive Officer at National Federation of Builders (NFB), said: “It was a privilege to attend the Top 100 Most Influential Awards event and celebrate the outstanding women and allies that have gone above and beyond this year. It is testament to the positive changes taking place in the industry and we must build on its success and continue to empower and support our women in construction.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals