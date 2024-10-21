Work begins on £55m Hertfordshire constabulary HQ redevelopment

MODERNISING operational policing requirements, work has commenced on the £55m redevelopment of Hertfordshire Constabulary headquarters, delivering a flexible and agile workspace for 600 operational staff.

The new space, which involves the demolishment and consolidation of five buildings, will be set across 9,000 sqm and provide a new home for services and departments including the major crime unit, victim services and dog unit, along with the senior leadership team and operational support staff.

Targeting BREEAM Excellent for ultra-high sustainability standards, the building is also set to include heat recovery units, solar panels, and sustainable drainage systems, while the new building will also respond to modern working requirements by prioritising hot desking and wellbeing initiatives in its design.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard, is behind the scheme, operating via Perfect Circle, in a technical advisory role from RIBA Stage 3 under the SCAPE Consultancy framework. The firm is working closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary and contractor Willmott Dixon to bring the project to fruition.

Andy Robinson, director at Pick Everard, said: “This project recognises Pick Everard’s commitment to supporting the UK’s blue light sectors, providing industry-leading expertise that enables police, healthcare, and other emergency services to support its staff and the surrounding community effectively.

“Policing is a job unlike any other, and with it comes its own unique considerations in design. Key to this is the thorough stakeholder management programme established on the project, which will result in a flexible workspace that responds to current need while being scalable for the future.

“Working closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary and Willmott Dixon, we’re looking forward to the new space delivering a lasting legacy for police services across Welwyn Garden City.”

As well as helping reduce the current Stanborough estate’s long-term running costs, the new building is also targeting a WELL Platinum Certification, a major benchmark for advancing health and wellbeing within a single building.

Stewart Brundell, managing director at Willmott Dixon in North London and Northern Homes Counties, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Hertfordshire Constabulary to deliver its new headquarters. As a proud Hertfordshire-based company, it is fantastic to be starting on site to provide a new facility for our county’s police force.

“This project follows on from our successful delivery of the Bedfordshire Police’s new custody suite. The new HQ will provide Hertfordshire Constabulary’s people with a sustainable, flexible working environment which can be utilised for police and community groups as well.”

Victoria Brambini, chief executive at Perfect Circle, said: “This project is a prime example of where Perfect Circle can add real value to the public sector. Commissioning our industry-leading consultancy experts at Pick Everard, we will provide the technical expertise for the redevelopment of the headquarters of Hertfordshire Constabulary, alongside ensuring the building will meet exceptional sustainability targets.

“I’m delighted the project will be delivered through both SCAPE’s Consultancy and Construction frameworks, demonstrating that as SCAPE partners, we can provide all that is needed to deliver projects from start to finish.”

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at the SCAPE group, added: “With sustainability in mind, the redevelopment of the headquarters of Hertfordshire Constabulary will provide a much-improved flexible work environment for the county’s police force.

“This is a significant project for us as through the SCAPE consultancy framework, SCAPE and Perfect Circle will play an integral role in supplying consultancy services and expert advisory solutions in relation to the complexities of the project. SCAPE is also working in close collaboration with Willmott Dixon through the SCAPE Construction Framework, to deliver efficiency and cost savings throughout the project.”

Designed by Vincent & Gorbing Architects, work will complete in summer 2026 on the new headquarters.

