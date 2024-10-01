Work underway on 189 low-energy homes at Deptford Landings

Construction is now underway on 189 low-energy affordable homes for local people at Deptford Landings in southeast London.

The fully affordable development will include 130 homes for social rent and 59 homes for shared ownership, providing housing opportunities for local people, including those on the council’s waiting list.

Residents will enjoy high-quality living spaces across three eight-storey buildings, complete with private balconies, a central landscaped courtyard, and large roof terraces on two of the blocks.

The development, led by Peabody with Higgins Partnerships, will not only help to address the urgent need for affordable housing but also be built to Passivhaus standards.

The energy needed to heat and cool Passivhaus buildings can be 90 percent lower than that of other buildings, and more than 75 percent lower than typical new buildings. This will provide energy-efficient homes for residents, with drastically reduced energy bills, improved comfort, and enhanced air quality.

The project is part of the ongoing regeneration of the former industrial site at Deptford Landings, led by Lendlease. The plan includes 1,500 new homes, 382 student beds, commercial spaces, and public areas, creating a lively community for living, working, and leisure. The first phase of the project was completed in 2020.

On Wednesday 18 September, representatives from Peabody, Higgins and their partners gathered to officially mark the start of construction of this latest phase, following the completion of initial preparation works on site.

Simon Barry, Managing Director, Development at Peabody, said: “This project represents a significant investment of more than £75 million, including grant funding from the Greater London Authority, at a time when building affordable homes in London is increasingly difficult. These new homes will not only be fully affordable but also built to Passivhaus standards, benefiting both residents and the environment. We’re excited to see this development come to life and we very much look forward to welcoming new residents.”

Dominic Higgins, Chief Operating Officer at Higgins Group, said: “This ground-breaking marks a significant milestone in the delivery of 189 much needed Passivhaus homes. Our commitment goes beyond building new homes. We are focused to making a lasting, positive impact within the local community by offering apprenticeships, work placements and nurturing future talent through our work with local schools, ensuring the development contributes to the area’s long-term growth and success.”

Tom Copley, the Deputy Mayor of Housing and Residential Development, said: “I’m delighted by the progress at Deptford Landings, using funding from the Mayor of London to bring 189 genuinely affordable and low-energy homes to the local area. We are proud to have delivered millions of pounds in City Hall funding to help drive this regeneration, as part of plans which will ultimately deliver 1,500 new, high-quality homes as well as new student accommodation, offices and public spaces, in line with our mission to build a better and fairer London for everyone.”

Colin Murphy, Lendlease Project Lead at Deptford Landings, said: “This affordable housing development is a cornerstone of the Deptford Landings masterplan, and in partnership with Peabody, will provide affordable, sustainable housing for the local Deptford community. The delivery of 189 high-quality, energy-efficient homes makes a significant contribution to this vision and the development’s long-term plan to create a vibrant community hub for living, working, and leisure.”

Laura Stephenson, Director at Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the architects who designed the development, said: “We are very pleased that work has started on site at Deptford Landings, which is AHMM’s first residential Passivhaus project. Working with Peabody and Higgins Partnerships, we look forward to delivering much needed high quality affordable homes for Lewisham and for London.”

Andrew Leiper, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) Engineering Director and Managing Partner at Max Fordham LLP, said: “Over the last decade at Max Fordham we have delivered many exemplar Passivhaus projects in the UK, including several pioneering schemes. Working with our long-term clients, Peabody, on their first major Passivhaus project makes us very proud. It’s great to be part of their move into the ultra-low energy standard for homes.”

Jeremy Spill, Partner at RLB, added: “Being involved in a sustainable project that adds social value to its community is always a privilege and pleasure, but it was particularly great for the RLB team to be involved in the new Deptford Landing project with Peabody, as employer’s agent, principal designer, and cost managers. Delivering nearly 200 affordable, low energy homes in southeast London to Passivhaus certification, will not only help reduce running costs for the residents but also support our industry’s drive for net zero.”

