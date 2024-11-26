£140M Investment: A game-changer for Britain’s construction skills crisis

AS part of the initiative “to get Britain building again”, the Labour government has just announced a £140 million investment to create 5,000 additional construction apprenticeships per year in England. The announcement lands at a critical moment for the built environment, as it continues to battle with a severe skills shortage. With plans to build 1.5 million homes and boost infrastructure over the next five years, an estimated 50,300 more workers are needed annually to meet the demand.

Lee Parkinson, chief executive of EN:Able Futures, part of Efficiency North Holdings, operates a leading flexi-job apprenticeship service with more than a decade of experience in creating pathways for young people in construction. Lee shared his thoughts on the announcement.

He said: “We welcome the Labour government’s ambitions and drive to advance the country’s housebuilding mission. At EN:Able Futures, we have been championing apprenticeships for more than ten years, and this new investment is a step forward in providing more young people with a foot on the career ladder. We know first-hand just how effective apprenticeships are for both the apprentice and employer and a skilled workforce will bring us back on track to meeting these wider ambitious targets.

“However, central government must seek guidance from organisations with expertise in this field as they know how best to support the talent of tomorrow and ensure the government’s investment provides the missing link. Without the steer from those already working successfully in this area, we could see this worthwhile investment not delivered as effectively as possible and ultimately fall short of the expectations.

“Flexi-job apprenticeships are a key part of the solution, especially for SMEs. These employers often serve as the backbone of the industry, and flexi-job models provide apprentices with access to high-quality training, valuable skills, and recognised qualifications, all while offering host businesses the ability to have an apprentice for only part of their training – safeguarding the business’ through turbulent times. By focusing on this approach, we can secure the future of both our workforce and the industry, maintaining the quality and integrity of apprenticeships in construction.

“Overall, it’s fantastic to see the focus on apprenticeships as a tool to deliver much-needed housing nationwide. But, the government must look at how this is already being delivered successfully and consult with the experts, to ensure it’s as impactful as possible.”

To find out more about EN:Able Futures, please visit: https://www.efficiencynorth.org/en-able-futures/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals