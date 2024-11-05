Balfour Beatty secures $746 million (£575 million) Texas Interstate contract

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has been awarded a $746 million (£575 million) contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to rebuild part of the Interstate 35 (I-35) through Austin in Texas.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: “This latest contract award demonstrates our leading civil engineering capabilities and is testament to our 30-year history of delivering projects for the Texas Department of Transportation. Our selective bidding approach ensures that we leverage our strengths to work with long-term customers in the geographies in which we have proven expertise, strong teams and trusted supply chain partners.”



Balfour Beatty will reconstruct a four-kilometre section of the route on the south side of downtown Austin which on completion will provide eight general purpose lanes, a major new intersection and multiple upgraded access roads.

A new bridge will also be built across the 416-acre Lady Bird Lake located on the Colorado River, replacing the existing bridge which was built in 1956. Due to the expansive area and water-based nature of the works, the bridge will be constructed from a barge, requiring complex engineering and marine expertise. Additionally, the project features a bridge and innovative intersection at Riverside Drive to support the future light rail line which will expand and improve the public transport network in the Central Texas Region.

The project forms part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-35 Capital Express Central project to significantly improve connectivity and enhance capacity for the 200,000 drivers who use this segment of the interstate daily.

Main construction will commence in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2033. At peak construction, Balfour Beatty will directly employ over 150 people.

