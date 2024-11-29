Boutique Modern achieves outstanding B Corp reassessment score

Contractor and modular housing manufacturer Boutique Modern has passed its first B Corporation™ (B Corp) reassessment with flying colours.

Since becoming a B Corp in 2021, the Sussex-based business has made remarkable strides across all areas of its operations, resulting in an impressive 37% increase in its B Impact Assessment score.

The new result of 120.3, up from 87.3, reflects significant improvements in the Newhaven company’s practices around workers, the environment and customer impact.

Dick Shone, managing director of Boutique Modern said: “The most important thing to me about B Corp is that every element of our business contributes to our score.

“Every role, every process has bolstered our impact, showing how committed we are in every single area of the business.

“A good B Impact Assessment score stands at 80-85, according to B Corp UK, so we have really moved the dial.”

Back in 2021, Boutique Modern became the UK’s first modular construction B Corp, setting out with the goal of driving continuous improvement and a commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices. Reassessments are carried out every three years.

Improvements in the company’s score are evident across all measured categories – governance, workers, community, environment and customers – highlighting a holistic approach to boosting business operations and social responsibility.

Boutique Modern attributes its success to diligent efforts in employee welfare, environmental sustainability and customer engagement, which have all seen marked improvements since its initial certification.

It has several exciting initiatives in the pipeline, including more low-emission affordable housing projects, to further enhance its impact.

These developments will support the company’s ongoing mission to use its business as a force for good.

In addition, Boutique Modern is preparing to publish its next Impact Report in early 2025, providing deeper insights into its efforts and results across the past year.

Shone added: “As a proudly certified B Corp, Boutique Modern is dedicated to using its platform to promote a more sustainable, inclusive and transparent approach to business.

“This reassessment milestone underscores our resolve to drive meaningful change across the construction industry and beyond.”

For more information visit: https://boutiquemodern.co.uk/

For further information about Boutique Modern’s B Corp score visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/boutique-modern-ltd

