Catella APAM raises £102.2 million equities fund to invest in UK listed real estate

Catella APAM, a leading UK investment and asset management specialist and a subsidiary of the Catella Group, has launched its inaugural fund, Catella APAM Strategic Equities I (“the Fund”), to invest in UK listed property companies. The Fund has closed with £102.2 million in commitments from institutional investors, focused on identifying mispricing within the UK listed real estate sector.

Ben Kennedy Simon Cooke

Simon Cooke, industry veteran and founding shareholder of Catella APAM, and Ben Kennedy, Head of Investment and Research at Catella APAM, will lead the Fund’s investment strategy, supported by Catella APAM’s senior asset and development management teams, which has advised on over £4.5 billion of assets within the UK and Ireland since its inception.



Cooke and Kennedy designed the Fund’s strategy to target undervalued UK listed real estate companies, where underlying asset values have been impacted by recent macroeconomic challenges and shifting demand patterns. The Fund is the Group’s first fundamentals focused product investing in the listed markets following the launch of Catella Systematic Property Fund in 2022, a Swedish UCITS fund targeting Nordic listed property companies through a systematic investment approach.



Kennedy commented: “The real estate sector has become more operationally intensive and complex, as asset owners begin to acknowledge their role in providing a service to customers rather than just passively holding assets. This is likely to create a more disparate distribution of returns as the gap between winners and losers widens. Our access to actionable, real-time asset data and hands-on expertise gives the Fund a predictive edge in assessing companies’ current and future value trajectory. Adopting a value investment approach in UK listed equities after a period of re-pricing should offer strong risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”



Cooke, who has worked closely with equity fund managers throughout his career, particularly at Deutsche Asset Management throughout the 1990s, added: “I believe the listed sector is often undervalued compared to the wider market, as is the strategy, assets, and management teams, particularly following economic downturns. The sector currently trades at a significant discount to NAV, dragged down by recency bias and consolidated by the backward-looking valuation process. This has been a long journey, and I’m proud that we are now launched and mandated to unlock this embedded value.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals